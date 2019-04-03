App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rail Vikas Nigam IPO subscribed 1.81 times

The company launched its initial public offering for subscription on March 29 at a price band of Rs 17-19 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The initial public offering of Rail Vikas Nigam has been subscribed 1.81 times on April 3, the last day for subscription.

The public issue has received bids for 45.80 crore equity shares against offer size of 25.34 crore shares (excluding anchor investors' portion), as per data available on the exchanges at 18:00 hours IST.

The qualified institutional buyers portion has oversubscribed by 1.3623 times while non-institutional investors part subscribed 79 percent and retail investors part oversubscribed by 2.89 times.

It is a wholly-owned government company, a Miniratna central public sector enterprise, incorporated by the Ministry of Railways.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 06:17 pm

