App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 04:42 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rail PSU stocks look attractive: Ramesh Damani

"It's time to be a bit more cautious now," said Damani.

File photo
File photo
Whatsapp

Ramesh Damani, a member of BSE and Atul Suri, CEO-PMS at Marathon Trends, shared their views on Indian stocks after the 50-share Nifty hit an all-time high of 11,761 in morning trade.

"I have always said consistently that what we saw in December and January was a strong correction rather than a break in the bull market; it was a break in the bull market and not the end of the bull market and I truly believe that the bull market that began in 2013 is still intact, we just went through a painful process but correction seems to have become over and now we are resuming the uptrend," Damani told CNBC-TV18.

Talking about the portfolio, he said, "I think a lot of the rail PSUs that the Government of India is listing are very cheap valuations, their order books are very strong, visibility is good, dividend yields are good and the PEs are fairly low. I have been bullish on PSUs before and as a basket, those PSU stocks look attractive to me."

On the market front, Damani said: "It's time to be a bit more cautious now. The market had 8 percent rally from the lows. So it’s a fairly sharp rally that has taken place. Therefore, I would be cautious, but long-term the fundamentals remain to what we want."

related news

Atul Suri of Marathon Trends said that the broader market has to do a bit of a catch-up.

"We have had a very concentrated move on some of the major heavyweight components of the Nifty and that has propelled the market. A lot of participants, a lot of retail, high net worth individuals (HNIs) people have been looking and waiting and watching because this market has not been very broad-based and I think that we will get into the phase where we will have a catch-up. So I feel that index per se may not give you that kind of vertical move that we have seen in the last month and a half but what we will see is a bit of a catch up in the broader space in the market and I think that is very important to keep the rally most sustainable."

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 04:42 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Those Accused of Sedition Should not be Allowed to Enter Parliament, S ...

Chinese Super League Sees Record 10 Red Cards in 24 Matches, Hands Len ...

'Batman' Shows up to Save the Day in British Columbia, Cops Turn Him D ...

IPL 2019 | Umpires Have to Keep an Eye on Substitutions: Kaif

Not All People of a Caste Vote One Way: Nitish Kumar Says 'Work' Will ...

Rahul Takes Credit for Stopping Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha, Asks ...

Farah Khan's Next Film to be a 'Big Bollywood Musical'

India Women Beat Indonesia 2-0 in Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 Opener

Centre Snubs EC, Says Objections over Electoral Bond 'Without Legal or ...

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

General elections 2019: BJP releases 16th list, drops Kirit Somaiya fr ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad tomorrow: Farmers, Adivasis offer Congress chi ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

Voters rate govt 'below average' on governance, says ADR report, holds ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this or ...

Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling slam Leonardo Bonucci and Massimiliano All ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

Kalank Trailer Review: Aditya Roy Kapur outshines Alia and Varun in th ...

The gun that killed Vincent Van Gogh to go under the hammer in Paris

Kalank trailer: Is Sanjay Dutt still guilty about his life's Kalank?

Game Of Thrones writers begin scripting the next Star Wars?

Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha drop Karan Jo ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.