Radico Khaitan Q2 net profit up 73.2% to Rs 49.54 cr

Liquor firm Radico Khaitan posted 73.21 percent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 49.54 crore for the quarter ended September 2018, helped by price increase and improved operating environment.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.60 crore in July-September quarter last year.

Its total income during the quarter under review was up by 27.69 percent to Rs 1,910.30 crore as against Rs 1,496 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Radico Khaitan said in a BSE filing.

Radico Khaitan's total expenses were at Rs 1,834.30 crore as against Rs 1,453.01 crore, up by 26.24 percent.

"This growth was driven by a significantly improved operating environment and recently received price increases across a number of key IMFL consuming states," Radico Khaitan CMD Lalit Khaitan said.

Shares of Radico Khaitan on October 24 settled at Rs 353 on the BSE, up by 3.95 percent from the previous close.