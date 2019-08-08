Radico Khaitan Q1 net profit up 15.6% to Rs 54.76 crore

Liquor firm Radico Khaitan Ltd on August 8 reported a 15.60 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 54.76 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 47.37 crore in April-June quarter a year ago.

Its total revenue from operations rose 26.55 percent to Rs 2,677.07 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,115.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

"Despite an overall slowdown in the economy, we delivered strong growth across all key brands and geographic regions. In the short term, we have faced raw material price pressure but that does not impact our long-term growth and margin trajectory," Radico Khaitan Chairman and Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said.

Total expenses of Radico Khaitan, whose brand portfolio includes After Dark Whisky, Contessa Rum, Magic Moments Vodka, Morpheus Brandy, Old Admiral Brandy and 8PM Whisky, rose 27.03 percent to Rs 2,598.02 crore as against Rs 2,045.19 crore.