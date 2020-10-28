Radhakishan Damani's portfolio stocks up 20-218% since March; raises stake in Spencers Retail in Q2

Ace investor and leading businessman Radhakishan Damani has not made any major changes to his portfolio in the September ended quarter 2020 as compared to June quarter.

The investor increased shareholding by 0.11 percent in Spencers Retail to 2.20 percent during the quarter ended September 2020 from 2.09 percent held in the previous quarter.

Damani has shareholding of more than 1 percent in total 11 companies as of September 2020, including Avenue Supermarts, where he is the owner of the firm that operates hypermarket chain D-Mart.

Astra Microwave Products, BF Utilities, Foods & Inns, Kaya, Mangalam Organics, Simplex Infrastructures, India Cements, VST Industries and Prozone Intu Properties are 9 other companies where he has shareholding.

His entire portfolio has delivered strong returns from March lows. Defence company Astra Microwave Products shot up 120 percent while Mangalam Organics, which has a strong foothold in the pine chemicals industry, surged 218 percent.

Real estate company Prozone Intu Properties spiked 86 percent from March lows, while skincare, haircare, and beauty solutions provider Kaya gained 96 percent.

Among others, Avenue Supermarts, BF Utilities, Foods & Inns, Simplex Infrastructures, Spencers Retail, India Cements and VST Industries were up 20-57 percent.

In case of Prozone Intu Properties, Damani has 1.26 percent stake in the company since March quarter this year. Another well known investor or big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also has 2.06 percent shareholding in Prozone, which has market cap of Rs 250 crore, in September quarter.

"Radhakishan Damani is not only a leading businessperson but also he is a smart investor in India. He has started actively investing in the market since 1990. After making successful retail business Avenue Supermarts, now again he became active in the stock market in the last one year," Amarjeet Maurya, AVP - Mid Caps at Angel Broking told Moneycontrol.

"Recently Damani bought a few listed companies. Most of the investment is in consumption related businesses like Foods & Inns, Spencer Retail, Kaya, VST Industries etc," he said.

In Avenue Supermarts, Damani, his family members and group company hold 74.99 percent stake, while he alone has 34.3 percent shares.

India Cements is another notable company in his portfolio as Radhakishan Damani and his brother held 20.4 percent equity stake in the cement firm. In fact they are biggest shareholders in the company.

