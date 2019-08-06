App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radhakishan Damani to sell 62.3 lakh shares in Avenue Supermarts to meet minimum public shareholding norms

The stake sale process will start from August 8 to September 14 or the actual date of completion of sale of all equity shares, it added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rank: 10 | Name of the famil | Burman | Wealth: Rs 64,800 crore | Prominent persion: Anand Burman
Rank: 10 | Name of the famil | Burman | Wealth: Rs 64,800 crore | Prominent persion: Anand Burman
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts, on August 6, said promoter Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani would gradually cut stake by 0.998 percent starting August 8, 2019.

The stake sale by the promoter is to comply with the minimum public shareholding norms.

"Damani proposes to divest up to 0.998 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company aggregating to 62.3 lakh shares," the company said in its BSE filing.

Close

The stake will be trimmed between August 8 to September 14 or the actual date of completion of the sale of all equity shares, it added.

related news

Damani said he or any persons belonging to the promoter and promoter group, would not buy any equity shares in the open market on the dates on which the equity shares of Avenue Supermarts are being sold by him.

Promoter and promoter group held 81.20 percent stake in the company as of June 2019, including Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani who himself directly has 38.41 percent shareholding.

In a separate filing, Avenue said it has issued commercial paper of Rs 50 crore.

The stock closed at Rs 1,489.75, up Rs 1.10, or 0.07 percent on the BSE at 1730 hours IST. It gained 19 percent in the last three months.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 06:46 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Business

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.