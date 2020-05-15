App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radhakishan Damani family raises stake in India Cements by 15.16% in March quarter

In December quarter, only Radhakishan S Damani had 4.73 percent stake in the company through two accounts (3.39 percent and 1.34 percent).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The stock of India Cements rallied 16 percent intraday on May 15 after Radhakishan Damani and family together raised stake in the company by 15.16 percent in January-March quarter 2020.

The stock gained more than 60 percent year-to-date and the stake buying by Damani is one of the reasons for momentum build up in the stock.

As per the shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Radhakishan S Damani held 10.29 percent stake in the cement maker, while his brother Gopikishan Shivkishan Damani had 8.26 percent and the rest 1.34 percent is held by both together.

Close

Now their total shareholding in India Cements was at 19.89 percent as of March, which was significantly higher compared to 4.73 percent held in December quarter.

related news

In December quarter, only Radhakishan S Damani had 4.73 percent stake in the company through two accounts (3.39 percent and 1.34 percent).

In fact, Damani has been buying stake in the cement company since the September quarter.

Among others, mutual funds cut their stake in India Cements significantly to 2.7 percent as of March 2020, from 11.10 percent in December quarter.

Sundaram MF held its stake in the company at 2.32 percent (against 2.34 percent QoQ), but Aditya Birla Sun Life and Reliance Capital exited from the stock.

Overall foreign portfolio investors also reduced their shareholding to 12.85 percent (against 14.57 percent earlier) in March quarter, but ELM Park Fund raised to 5.33 percent (from 5.12 percent earlier QoQ) and Dovetail India Fund Class 11 Shares bought 1.02 percent stake during the quarter.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 03:48 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #India Cements

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | 72% of outstanding bank credit in red zones: CARE Ratings

Coronavirus impact | 72% of outstanding bank credit in red zones: CARE Ratings

Moody's cuts outlook for Indian power sector amid coronavirus-induced stress

Moody's cuts outlook for Indian power sector amid coronavirus-induced stress

Zomato lays off 13% of its workforce

Zomato lays off 13% of its workforce

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.