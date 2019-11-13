Radhakishan Damani buys 2,70,000 shares in VST Industries through bulk deal

Ace investor Radhakishan S Damani picked up 2,70,000 shares in cigarette maker VST Industries on November 13 at Rs 4,259.99 per share through a bulk deal, data on BSE showed.

On the other hand, HDFC Mutual Fund offloaded 2,73,706 shares in the same company at Rs 4,260 per share.

Shares of VST Industries closed 2.46 percent up at Rs 4,276.65 on BSE after hitting a fresh all-time high at Rs 4,349.95.

The company's market capitalisation is Rs 6,603.97 crore, BSE data showed.

Damani, the owner of Avenue Supermarts which operates retail chain D-Mart, enjoys the reputation of an ace investor.

Data on the exchanges show that he bought a 1.53 percent stake in Delta Corp in the September quarter of FY20.

Meanwhile, Indian markets witnessed sell-off in the second half of the trading session pushing the Sensex lower by over 200 points while the Nifty50 broke below 11,900 levels on a closing basis to touch two-week low. The rupee nosedived 62 paise to hit an over two-month low of 72.09 to the US dollar on November 13.