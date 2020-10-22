172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|radhakishan-damani-buys-0-52-stake-in-cochin-shipyard-wisdomtree-buys-2-million-welspun-corp-shares-6000901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radhakishan Damani buys 0.52% stake in Cochin Shipyard; Wisdomtree buys 2 million Welspun Corp shares

Cochin Shipyard shares rallied 10 percent to close at Rs 359.55 on the NSE today, despite correction in the overall market.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ace investor Radhakishan Damani has acquired half a percent equity stake in Cochin Shipyard, the state-owned shipbuilding and maintenance company, via an open market transaction on October 22.

The bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed that Damani has acquired 6,94,646 equity shares in the company at Rs 349.14 per share on the NSE.

The stock rallied 10 percent to close at Rs 359.55 on the NSE today, despite correction in the overall market.

Close

Among other deals, Wisdomtree Emerging Markets Smallcap Dividend Fund bought 21,55,262 shares of Welspun Corp (representing 0.8 percent of the total paid-up capital), the large-diameter pipes manufacturer, at Rs 115.2 per share on the NSE. The stock climbed 4.77 percent to Rs 116.40.

related news

Navodya Enterprises bought 15 lakh equity shares in JK Tyre & Industries at Rs 65.13 per share and investor Niraj Rajnikant Shah bought 91,500 shares in Vertoz Advertising at Rs 165.04 per share on the NSE.

However, Axis Trustee Services sold 1,88,50,000 equity shares in Reliance Power at Rs 2.86 per share and Government Pension Fund Global sold 20,22,631 equity shares in Sanghi Industries at Rs 25.77 per share on the NSE.

Image222102020
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 08:48 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cochin Shipyard #Market Edge

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.