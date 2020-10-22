Radhakishan Damani buys 0.52% stake in Cochin Shipyard; Wisdomtree buys 2 million Welspun Corp shares

Ace investor Radhakishan Damani has acquired half a percent equity stake in Cochin Shipyard, the state-owned shipbuilding and maintenance company, via an open market transaction on October 22.

The bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed that Damani has acquired 6,94,646 equity shares in the company at Rs 349.14 per share on the NSE.

The stock rallied 10 percent to close at Rs 359.55 on the NSE today, despite correction in the overall market.

Among other deals, Wisdomtree Emerging Markets Smallcap Dividend Fund bought 21,55,262 shares of Welspun Corp (representing 0.8 percent of the total paid-up capital), the large-diameter pipes manufacturer, at Rs 115.2 per share on the NSE. The stock climbed 4.77 percent to Rs 116.40.

Navodya Enterprises bought 15 lakh equity shares in JK Tyre & Industries at Rs 65.13 per share and investor Niraj Rajnikant Shah bought 91,500 shares in Vertoz Advertising at Rs 165.04 per share on the NSE.

However, Axis Trustee Services sold 1,88,50,000 equity shares in Reliance Power at Rs 2.86 per share and Government Pension Fund Global sold 20,22,631 equity shares in Sanghi Industries at Rs 25.77 per share on the NSE.