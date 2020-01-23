Raamdeo Agrawal expects stabilisation in economy; says housing finance finance woes are behind us

"If an economy loses 3 percent GDP growth there will be collateral damage, but we are seeing some stabilisation in the economy now," Ramdeo Agrawal, co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services told CNBC-TV18 on January 23.

Agrawal also sees things stabilising in the auto sector, although he expects some companies to continue facing problems. He further said that problems in housing finance are over.

Earnings of housing finance companies and small finance banks, so far, have been good with AU Small Finance Bank reporting strong loan growth with control over the cost of funds, Creditaccess Grameen's AUM growth picking up due to growth in disbursals and Can Fin Homes showing strong liquidity position with healthy disbursements.

The market reported solid growth since the announcement of several government measures including a cut in corporate tax rate and substantial repo rate cut by RBI last year.

As a result, the broader markets which had been underperforming since February 2018, also picked up in returns with Nifty Midcap/Smallcap indices rising 16-15 percent against Nifty50 (up 13 percent).

The rally across market was seen only in quality stocks which have good governance, strong balance sheet, low debt burden etc.

In fact, Raamdeo Agrawal also considered above factors before making a decision of investing in any stock, saying they are also watching midcap moving up and they are not as hesitant as earlier in putting money in the midcaps.

He said they have suffered due to putting money in bad quality stocks, hence they remained very wary of putting public money in suspect quality stocks.

"If there is no quality, I will not buy any stock as it will suffer reputation as well as public money. If I don't want to hold for 10 years then will not hold for 10 months also," he added.

On the broking business, Agrawal said broking was seeing very good traction with a lot of clients joining, which has resulted in good gains in cash market share. "There is lot of traffic in F&O, but cash is less. Distribution part, which was slow in mutual funds, is gaining some strength, though inflow is somewhat muted. In fact, in 2019-20, on an average we did not get any money in AUM business, but we grew tremendously since 2014 till today."

"Our housing finance business is seen turnaround and now we are not deciding to enter into new business. Currently, our balance sheet is very healthy and free cash flow is fully invested into my product. If we look at performance of last 9 months (April-December 2019), which is better to look at than quarterly, we have done about Rs 509 crore against Rs 150 crore with a turnaround in HFC, mark-to-market gains," Raamdeo Agrawal said.

All the operating businesses are in good shape and there is no more pressure on free cash flows, he added.

On Budget 2020 which is scheduled to be presented on February 1, he said the government along with RBI has to kick start the economic engine which slowed to 5 percent in Q2FY20.