Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

R Systems International spikes 17% ahead of board meet to consider share buyback

Trading window for dealing in equity shares will continue to remain closed for the directors/officers/designated persons of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
R Systems International shot up 17 percent in morning to hit one year high of Rs 56.40 on Wednesday ahead of board meeting to consider the proposal of share buyback next week.

"The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on January 15, 2019 to consider and approve the proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company," the IT services & solutions provider said in its filing.

Hence, the trading window for dealing in equity shares will continue to remain closed for the directors/officers/designated persons of the company.

At 10:24 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 54.15, up Rs 6.35, or 13.28 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 10:34 am

