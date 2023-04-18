Quick Heal shares tank 14% after Q4 sales, net profit crash

Shares of Quick Heal Technologies tanked 14 percent on April 18 on the back of heavy selling after the security software solution provider reported disappointing quarterly earnings.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations slumped 52 percent YoY to Rs 49.3 crore for the quarter ended March, while it reported a net loss of Rs 6.6 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 28.09 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

At 10:00am, shares of the company were trading percent 7.7 lower at Rs 136.3 on the BSE.

