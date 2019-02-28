Quess Corp jumps over 2% after ICRA rating upgrade

ICRA raised the rating on Quess Corp's non-convertible debentures to AA with a Stable outlook from AA- with a Positive outlook
Shares of Quess Corp rose as much as 2.7 percent in early trade after ICRA upgraded the rating on the company's non-convertible debentures.
The rating agency also upgraded the rating on Quess Corp's long-term fund based limits to AA with a Stable outlook from AA- with a Positive outlook.
ICRA reaffirmed its A1+ rating on the company's commercial paper.At 0920 hours, Quess Corp was quoting at Rs 719.25 on the BSE, up 2.38 percent.
