Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quess Corp jumps over 2% after ICRA rating upgrade

ICRA raised the rating on Quess Corp's non-convertible debentures to AA with a Stable outlook from AA- with a Positive outlook

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Quess Corp rose as much as 2.7 percent in early trade after ICRA upgraded the rating on the company's non-convertible debentures.

ICRA raised the rating on Quess Corp's non-convertible debentures to AA with a Stable outlook from AA- with a Positive outlook.

The rating agency also upgraded the rating on Quess Corp's long-term fund based limits to AA with a Stable outlook from AA- with a Positive outlook.

ICRA reaffirmed its A1+ rating on the company's commercial paper.

At 0920 hours, Quess Corp was quoting at Rs 719.25 on the BSE, up 2.38 percent.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 09:37 am

