Quess Corp down 5% as Q4 PAT declines 61% to Rs 30 crore

QUESS CORP

Quess Corp saw a 5-percent decline in its share price after the company reported disappointing performance for the quarter ending March 2023. The business service provider reported a 61-percent decline in its net profit for the quarter at Rs 30 crore, compared to Rs 77 crore reported in the year ago period. Net profit stood at Rs 86 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

The company’s revenue came in 17 percent higher at Rs 4,440 crore against Rs 3,792 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Revenue declined marginally on a sequential basis compared to Rs 4,446 crore reported in Q3FY23.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 18 percent to Rs 152 crore compared to Rs 185 crore in Q4FY22, while margin contracted 145 bps to 3.42 percent on a yearly basis. Sequentially, margin expanded 16 bps.

For the full year FY22-23, the company reported a 25-percent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 17,158 crore while EBITDA declined 6 percent to Rs 586 crore. Net profit stood at 223 crore, down 11 percent YoY.

“We are pleased to report revenues of ₹17,158 cr, up 25% YoY, backed by a 70k+ headcount increase for the second consecutive year. Along with a 25% growth in our business, the consolidated gross debt has reduced by ₹57 cr to ₹531 cr. We have reduced our DSO by 5 days YoY to 57 days and this has resulted in total collections of ₹294 cr, which is 71% of our operating EBITDA,” said Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED and Group CEO, Quess Corp.

The company’s market cap has declined 40 percent in the last one year and around 15 percent in the last six months. At 10.46 a.m., the scrip was trading 3.55 percent down on the NSE at Rs 382.65 with the benchmark Nifty trading 0.27 higher at 18,230.90 points.