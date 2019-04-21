App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Quarterly earnings to steer markets this week: Analysts

Besides, global crude oil movement, rupee and investment trend by overseas investors would keep influencing trading, they added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Stock market sentiment this week would be largely guided by the ongoing fourth quarter results season, with a host of front-line companies slated to come out with their financial report cards, say analysts.

Besides, global crude oil movement, rupee and investment trend by overseas investors would keep influencing trading, they added.

"In the near-term investors' focus will be on Q4 earnings and elections. For the week ahead, results from key index heavy weights including large corporate banks will set the tone for earnings season.

"Continuity in FIIs flows and corporate earnings coming in-line with expectation will keep market afloat," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

related news

Bourses may also witness bouts of volatility till clarity emerges on the political front post elections, experts added.

"Markets are expected to remain subdued and under pressure at least till the election season is over. However, volatility will continue to remain on the higher side as knee-jerk reactions are expected due to the ongoing results.

"The financial services industry will be on this week's radar as important results of companies such as Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, M&M Financial, Axis Bank, SBI Life are going to be announced," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.

"After a period of significant momentum ahead of the general elections, the market may take a pause in some kind of an interim profit-booking," said Joseph Thomas-Head Research, Emkay Wealth Management.

The scenario of a slowdown in global growth as also the definitive prospects of higher fuel prices and a weaker currency may also be working on the minds of the market participants at this juncture, he added.

Among other major companies slated to announce their financial numbers this week are Maruti Suzuki India and Hero MotoCorp.

Over the last week which had two market holidays, the Sensex rose 373.17 points, or 0.96 percent.

On April 22, movement may be seen in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank which announced their March quarter earnings over the extended weekend.

Reliance Industries on April 18  posted the highest quarterly net profit by any Indian private sector firm with a 9.8 percent rise in earnings in the period ended March 31 after robust business in retail and telecom sectors offset a dip in oil refinery margins.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 10,362 crore, or Rs 17.5 per share.

Private lender HDFC Bank on April 20 reported a 23 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 5,885.12 crore for the March quarter on a healthy growth in its net interest income.

Jet Airways would also remain in focus amid a slew of negative news surrounding the firm.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #earnings #India #Market Cues #markets #Nifty #Sensex #stocks

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt goes on the floors in May, confirms Pooja ...

Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and more condemn Sri Lanka church blast trage ...

Prabhas starrer Saaho gets back to where it all started!

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KXIP vs DC: Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan help ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs RR: Captain Steven Smith shines in Rajastha ...

Gagandeep Kang is the First Indian Woman Scientist in Royal Society. I ...

Sri Lankan Top Cop Had Warned Of Attacks Targeting Churches, Indian Hi ...

Abhishek Bachchan Shares Gorgeous Picture of His 'Girls'- Aishwarya an ...

'Pray for Sri Lanka': Indian Politicians, Actors, Sportspersons Condem ...

PM Modi Betrayed People of Uttar Pradesh Who Helped Him Win, Says Maya ...

Fed Cup Semi-Final: Ash Barty Stars as Australia Beat Belarus to Reach ...

'No Place for Barbarism in Our Region': PM Modi Condemns Sri Lanka Ter ...

Adani Group Wins Projects Across Coal, Gas, Highways in Competitive Bi ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Dutee Chand Breaks National Record in W ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Devendra Fadnavis defends Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature fro ...

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which M ...

Anantnag Lok Sabha seat: Three-phased election, reduced polling hours ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Northern Ireland unrest: Journalist shot dead during riot; police call ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal’s experience proves too rich for h ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

The Queer Take: Our bodies, our selves — navigating corporeal conund ...

Xiaomi teases the Redmi Y3 again in a new drop test video ahead of 24 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.