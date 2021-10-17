MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Quarterly earnings, global cues to dictate trends in markets this week: Analysts

"With the anticipation that companies would keep up their momentum from the previous quarter into the second quarter, investors may see whipsaw movements in the stock this week as results beat or miss market expectations," said Yesha Shah, head (equity research) at Samco Securities.

PTI
October 17, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Quarterly earnings and global cues will be the major sentiment driver for the equity market this week, according to analysts. Of late, Benchmark indices have been on a record-breaking run.

"Quarterly results will dictate market sentiment and will be the talk of this week as they pick up the pace. D-Street will be all ears to any management insights to forecast the future earnings trajectory.

"With the anticipation that companies would keep up their momentum from the previous quarter into the second quarter, investors may see whipsaw movements in the stock this week as results beat or miss market expectations," said Yesha Shah, head (equity research) at Samco Securities.

Among major earnings to be announced this week are from UltraTech Cement, ACC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Asian Paints, Hindustan Zinc, IDBI, Bank of Maharashtra, South Indian Bank, Federal Bank and Reliance Industries Limited.

"If we talk about the cues for this week then quarterly earnings will dominate the market where the market will react to HDFC Bank and Avenue Supermarts earnings on Monday.

Close

Related stories

"Ultratech Cement, ACC, HUL, Nestle, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, and Reliance Industries will come out with their earnings during the week," Santosh Meena, head (research) at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

He further added that other than earnings, global cues will be important where global markets have started to do well after a period of correction.

Last week, the BSE benchmark rallied 1,246.89 points or 2.07 per cent. The benchmark went past the 61,000-mark for the first time on Thursday.

Markets were closed on Friday for Dussehra. Markets were closed on Friday for Dussehra.

"Banking will be the key sector under focus in the coming days as the sector is set to kick-start its earnings season. With the expectation of a strong recovery in corporate earnings, the Indian market is positioned to continue its bull run.

"However, any deviation from market expectation may lead to short-term correction in the respective segments," said Vinod Nair, head (research) at Geojit Financial Services.

Markets will also track the movement of the rupee, foreign institutional investors and Brent crude.
PTI
Tags: #global cues #Market news #markets #quarterly earnings
first published: Oct 17, 2021 12:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.