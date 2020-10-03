Quantitative data set-up: Volatility cools off, gives comfort to bulls to start fresh upmove

Greed and Fear indicator: Cooling volatility giving comfort (VIX CMP – 18.35)

India VIX was down by 11.25 percent from 20.67 to 18.35 levels and is forming lower top-lower bottoms on the daily scale. Lower volatility is giving comfort to the bulls to start a fresh upmove in the market.

CBOE VIX: CBOE VIX was up by 4.74 percent from 26.38 to 27.63 levels. It spiked and formed a Doji candle on the weekly frame. The rise in CBOE VIX has made the US indices volatile.

Fund flow: FIIs bleed in September but start October on a positive note

In the cash segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in September for the first time in the year after April. They sold Rs 11,300 crore in the month. Even though they started October on a positive note, the week summed up negative to the tune of Rs 564 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), on the other hand, ended September as net buyers to the tune of Rs 110 crore. They continued their buying streak and ended the week by buying worth Rs 1,788 crore. The Long Short Ratio ranged from 52.4 percent to 66.5 percent to close the week at the higher band. On the FIIs derivatives front, there was a long build-up in index futures and long build-up and short covering in stock futures.

Safe Haven: Gold's fading glitter (MCX CMP – Rs 50,345 per 10 grams)

Gold was up by 1.63 percent and after touching record highs in August, it nosedived in September. It negated its higher highs-higher lows low formation of the last eight months.

US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 eight weeks ahead of the presidential elections, which a cause of worry that will be positive for the yellow metal.

Among other precious metals, silver was up by 3.6 percent this week.

Option Data: Nifty immediate range 11,200-11,600 (Nifty CMP–11,417, Bank Nifty CMP–22,246)

The Nifty futures closed the week with gains of 3.56 percent with addition in futures Open Interest (OI) by 22.36 percent on a weekly basis, which indicates long build-up. During the week, Put Call Ratio (PCR) based on Open Interest of the Nifty moved in between 1.28 and 1.55 levels and closed the week at its higher band, suggesting a bullish stance.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest was at 10,500 followed by 11,000 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 11,500 followed by 12,000 strike. We have seen marginal Call writing in 11,400 and 11,700 strike while Put writing was seen at 11,400 then 11,000 strike. Options data suggests a wider trading range in between 11,000 and 11,800 zone while an immediate trading range in between 11,200 and 11,600 zone.

Bank Nifty futures closed the week with gains of 6.37 percent with a reduction in Open interest by 2.48 percent on a weekly basis which again suggests short covering. Put Call Ratio based on Open Interest of Bank Nifty remained in between 0.84 to 1.06 and it closed the week at its upper band again suggesting bulls' grip. IV of the banking index is at 30 levels as the week concluded. Maximum Put open interest is at 21,000 followed by 21,500, while the maximum Call open interest is at 22,500 followed by 23,000. We have seen Call writing in 22,700 while Call unwinding at 22,000. Put writing is witnessed at 21,500 with unwinding at 20,000 strike.

India currency: Rupee surges (USD-INR CMP–73.29)

The USD/INR pair was down by 0.51 percent on a week-on-week basis. Flight to safety pushed the dollar lower. It negated its higher-low formation of the three weeks. The rupee strengthened and gained further ground on account of positive domestic equities and scepticism around the US elections affected the currency pair. Some recovery was seen on October 2 as it closed near 73.29 levels.

Crude: Oil against gravity (crude WTI, MCX CMP–Rs 2,837 per barrel)

Oil was down by 4.44 percent on week-on-week basis. Rising coronavirus cases are fueling demand fears. It has breached its 100-DMA and the weakness continues as it is trading below its 50-and 200-DMA. RSI is giving mixed signals.

DJIA: Wild swings (DJIA CMP – 27,682)

The Dow Jones was up 1.87 percent and negated its lower-lows on weekly basis. It made a Shooting Star candlestick pattern on the weekly scale. Stocks tumbled on Trump's diagnosis of coronavirus and raised concerns before the elections but stimulus hopes pushed the index up.

The Nifty has to continue to hold above 11,333 to witness an upmove towards 11,500 then 11,600 while on the downside, major support is seen at the 11,200 zone.

The Bank Nifty needs to hold above 22,000 for an upmove towards 22,500 then 22,750 while on the downside, key support exists at 21,750 then 21,500.

