Quantitative data set up: PCR OI indicates upside for Nifty could be limited

Greed and Fear Indicator: Volatility needs to further cool down (VIX CMP – 20.04)

India VIX fell by 3.22 percent from 20.71 to 20.04 levels on weekly basis. VIX needs to cool down below 20-18 zone to get the bulls grip for the next leg of rally in the Indian market.

CBOE VIX: CBOE VIX was down by 1.97 percent from 26.87 to 26.41 levels. Volatility has fallen but needs to cool down below 25-23 zones for more stability and bullish stance in equity market.

Fund Flow: FIIs remain net buyers but turning cautious

In the cash segment, FIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,689 crore. DIIs continued their selling streak and were net sellers worth Rs 2,397 crore. The Long Short Ratio ranged from 46.8 percent to 55.3 percent in the week to close the week near 55.3 percent. On the FIIs derivatives front, there was short built up in index futures and long liquidation in stock futures. FIIs turn cautious amidst geopolitical tensions.

Safe Haven: Gold fading glitter and consolidates (Gold, MCX CMP – Rs 51,695 per 10 grams)

Gold was marginally up by 0.45 percent on week-on-week basis. It continued to trade in a very narrow band in the week hovering near its 50 DMA, and came out from a narrow range on weekly basis.

Among other precious metals, silver too traded in a very narrow range and closed marginally up by 0.2 percent on a week-on-week basis.

Option Data: Nifty immediate range 11,300 to 11,700 (Nifty CMP – 11,505, Bank Nifty CMP – 22,031)

Nifty futures closed the week with gains of 0.42 percent with marginal increase in futures Open Interest (OI) by 1.30 percent on a weekly basis which indicates marginal long addition. During the week, Put Call Ratio (PCR) based on Open Interest of Nifty moved in between 1.36 to 1.61 levels and closed the week with PCR open interest of 1.37 which indicates grip of Call writers in the market which could keep the capped upside. On option front, maximum Put open interest is at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strike, while maximum Call open interest is at 12,000 followed by 11,600 strike. We have seen Call writing at 12,000 then 11,800 strike while Put writing is at 11,500 then 11,200 strike. Option data suggests a trading range in between 11,300 to 11,700 zones.

Bank Nifty futures closed the week with loss of 2.04 percent with increase in Open interest by 12.78 percent on a weekly basis which suggests built up of short position. Put Call Ratio based on Open Interest of Bank Nifty remained in between 0.67 to 0.87 and it closed the week at its lower band suggesting weakness moving forward. IV of Banking index is at 34 levels as the week concluded. Maximum Put open interest is at 21,000 followed by 20,000, while maximum Call open interest is at 22,500 followed by 23,000. We have seen Call writing in 22,500 and 23,000 while Call unwinding at 25,500 and Put writing at 21,000 and 20,000 strikes while unwinding at 22,500 strike.

India Rupee: Rupee gains some strength by fag end of the week (USD/INR CMP – 73.54)

The USD/INR pair was marginally up by 0.15 percent on a week-on-week basis. It is trading in a narrow range on weekly scale. Rupee gained strength in the fag end of the week but simmering border tensions will keep the rupee under pressure.

Crude Oil: Oil against gravity (Crude Oil WTI, MCX CMP – Rs 3,015 per barrel)

Oil was up by 10.03 percent on week-on-week basis. Oil has been forming higher tops - higher bottoms and closed above its 200 DMA on daily frame. After making three white shoulders, Oil took a pause on Friday. Range bound movement could be expected but overall setup remains bullish as oil producers resume operations.

DJIA: Corrective move with wild swings (DJIA CMP – 27,657)

The Dow Jones ended red for the third straight week and was slightly down by 0.03 percent on a week-on-week basis. It is taking support at its 50 DMA and making lower tops - lower bottoms on daily frame. Heavyweight counters were broadly down which made the index to lose strength.

Moving forward, Nifty has to respect an immediate support of 11,450 zone, to witness an upmove towards 11,600-11,650 zones while on the downside next major support exists at 11,350-11,333 zones. If Bank Nifty sustains below 22,000 then weakness could be seen towards 21,750 then 21,500 while on the upside key hurdles are likely to be at 22,500 and 22,750 zones.

(The author is Vice President – Research Derivatives & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.