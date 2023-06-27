Quant trading firm AlphaGrep appoints Bhautik Ambani as CEO of its investment management arm

AlphaGrep

AlphaGrep – a quantitative trading and investment management company – on June 27 announced the appointment of Bhautik Ambani as the Chief Executive Officer of AlphaGrep's Investment Management unit in India.

Bhautik will be responsible for driving business growth, strengthening and expanding the firm’s domestic presence, and enhancing customer experience. Under his leadership, the company has launched AlphaGrep’s maiden AlphaMine Absolute Return Fund – Category III AIF (Alternative Investment Fund), the company said.

Prior to joining AlphaGrep, Bhautik was associated with Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP as Managing Director & Partner. He has also been associated with Ambit Capital, Kotak Wealth Management, and Mirae Asset, in various capacities and positions of leadership.

AlphaGrep was founded in 2010 by Mohit Mutreja and Prashant Mittal in Mumbai. The firm said it invests both proprietary and external capital across asset classes on major exchanges globally.

AlphaGrep Investment Management – a unit of the quantitative trading and investment management firm – AlphaGrep, launched its maiden AlphaMine Absolute Return Fund – Category III AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) in April 2022.

Management view

“We are currently on our growth trajectory for our investment management business and it is our pleasure to have Bhautik join us at this exciting time” said Mohit Mutreja, Co-Founder and Chairman, AlphaGrep. “On the back of his deep understanding of the business environment, investment landscape, leadership skills, and passion for growing and expanding the business, we are best positioned to respond to the growing demand for sophisticated investment products and professional client service.”

Ambani said he expects to strengthen the company’s position in the PMS & AIF space, harness quant investment strategies, and generate good investment experience for stakeholders.