Quant Mutual Fund acquires 1.6% stake in Hi-Tech Pipes, 1.2% in Sula Vineyards

Quant Mutual Fund on January 16 acquired a 1.6 percent stake in Hi-Tech Pipes, and 1.2 percent shares in Sula Vineyards via open market transactions.

As per the bulk deals data available on exchanges, Quant Mutual Fund has bought two lakh shares or 1.6 percent shareholding in Hi-Tech Pipes. The fund house bought those shares at an average price of Rs 880 per share.

The asset management company also purchased 10 lakh shares or 1.18 percent stake in winemaker and seller Sula Vineyards. The average buying price for these shares is Rs 361.82 per share.

Hi-Tech Pipes shares gained 3.7 percent to close at Rs 898.2, while Sula Vineyards surged 14.7 percent to Rs 373.2.

Among other deals, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 1.98 lakh shares in Tata Steel subsidiary Tata Metaliks, which is equivalent to 0.6 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. These shares are acquired at an average price of Rs 834.67 per share. The stock corrected one percent to close at Rs 834.60.