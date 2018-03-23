Quality names continue to be expensive; see tremendous value in ICICI Bank: Sanjeev Prasad

As the debate around fair valuations emerges after the market’s downward move in this year so far, market experts such as Sanjeev Prasad believe that good quality names continue to be expensive.

“Consumer staple or discretionary or private banking names have all been high in terms of valuation parameters,” Prasad, Managing Director and Co-Head, Kotak Institutional Equities told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. “What has gotten cheap is not of great quality

Speaking on the market situation, Prasad said that the global situation has dampened sentiment as well. Plus, in the last two months, domestic political stability has also increased and the Street does not look like it has priced in the worst case scenario.

Is there a chance for market to gain going forward? A lot will depend on several other factors such as cooling off of oil prices, resolution of IBC cases, among others, he said, adding that the Street unfortunately also has no great handle on macro or GST revenues. Plus, if the inflation does not surprise, the RBI not raising rates, they could be downside triggers.

Further, on a sectoral basis, he believes that banking stocks could bounceback sharply and feels corporate facing banks such as ICICI Bank have tremendous value.

In the steel space, he said that it made good sense for Tata Steel to buy Bhushan Steel and could take 67-7 years to put up greenfield steel plant in the country. Meanwhile, FMCG firms, which have come down to 30 times FY20 earnings are looking interesting, he told channel.