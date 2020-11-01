Quality investments outperform in time of subdued economic growth

The global economy in the run-up to coronavirus outbreak

The world was already in a bad shape as it entered 2020—with high leverage. Markets were swinging wildly. While the coronavirus outbreak may have triggered this mega volatility, the underlying reasons for unstable markets may be deeper. World GDP is $90 trillion and the debt more than $270 trillion, making it approximately three times the leverage. The derivatives market across the globe is $1.5 quadrillion and no one knows how it will unwind.

Contrary to the real economic indicators, financial markets, especially the equity asset class, was moving in the opposite direction and scaling new lifetime highs with inflated valuations. The pandemic broke this myth, as many developing markets collapsed and witnessed massive portfolio outflows that resulted in severe depreciation of local currencies against greenback, thereby enhancing the cost of servicing their dollar-denominated debt.

Indian context

When the global economy is in a slowdown mode, emerging economies cannot grow at their normal pace. Moreover, the Indian economy was grappling with its own issues and the viral outbreak complicated the situation further. India's GDP has been on a consistent decline after peaking at 7.9 in Q4 of FY 2018 to 4.5 in Q2 of FY 2020. On an overall basis, the GDP contraction for FY 2021 is expected to be at 6.5 percent on YoY basis.

Impact on the Indian equity market

With the pandemic and a nationwide lockdown, equities started to decelerate, volatility was at lifetime highs in the initial phase of the outbreak.

After the breakdown of the momentum, the Nifty50 benchmark index fell by 23 percent in March. After rallying 4.7 percent (FY20 YTD up to October 2020), the Nifty lost 29 percent in Q4 FY20—its biggest QoQ fall since June 1992. The sharp correction in March was in sync with global equities, reflecting the concerns around the COVID-19 outbreak.

The staggered unlocking saw the broader market rally by more than 50 percent from March lows as optimism over early availability of vaccine kept the equity market outlook buoyant, however, going forward, progress over economic unlocking, COVID-19 case growth curve and geopolitical issues are expected to determine the direction.

Some segments of the market have stood out in the recovery phase. In many instances, stock prices and valuations of the companies in the winning sectors are better than their pre-Covid level. We have also seen market breadth widening and mid and small-cap participation in the rally going up.

Impact on debt market

As COVID-19 disrupted the Indian economy and the markets, several second-order effects of the global pandemic have impacted the economy in varied proportions.

Since the start of 2020, Indian debt markets have been erratic with the yields headed southwards. The southward movement was seen more at the shorter end of the curve, while the longer end continues to steepen witnessing bull steepening, ie the shorter end of the curve falling more than the longer end.

An increase in government borrowings due to a dip in revenue collections and maintain same expenditure levels, elevated inflation, sell off by foreign players are some of the factors that have stopped yields of long term bonds to fall.

FIIs have been withdrawing money from the Indian debt market and YTD the figure has crossed Rs 1.10 trillion. CPI inflation continues to defy the upper band of RBI's near-term target for the fifth consecutive month due to which chances of a rate cut have been further dimmed. Revised central government borrowing and rising state government borrowings have dampened the market sentiment further steepening the yield curve.

The shorter end of the curve continues to be in favour on account of abundant banking system liquidity and various measures taken by RBI. So far this year, the RBI has slashed benchmark repo and reverse repo rates by 115 bps and 155 bps, respectively. However, the transmission of the rate reduction to the longer end of the curve has been partial. Supply-side concerns, risk of a rise in the fiscal deficit, fear of sovereign rating downgrade and heightened geo-political issues have kept the longer end of the curve away from the complete participation in the downfall of rates.

Recently, the RBI took various measures which we believe were necessary in the prevalence of volatility in the markets. The measures undertaken are expected to provide good support to bonds and the announcement for increasing the limit for bank's holding in SLR securities is expected to increase demand for government bonds without the fear of mark to market losses. The shorter end of the curve is also expected to rally on account of additional banking system liquidity.

What should do investors do?

In a year that threw up a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world, a factor-based stock-selection style focussing on value stocks available at discount compared to their intrinsic values, low volatile stocks with stable price movement will outperform over the longer term. Sustainable business with strong balance sheets, high profitability, low leverages and entry barriers tend to exhibit lower risk and better long-term performance. Quality-centric investment style would outperform in a subdued economic growth phase.

In search of high yield and improving overall portfolio returns, some investors opt for some high-yield securities, which are one or two notch lower in credit ratings as part of its tactical calls. However, uncertainty and volatility are factors that should be given the highest priorities.

Before investing, one should check the strategy favours the risk–reward matrix after considering the risk-taking capacity and depending upon the investment time horizon. Credit risk, liquidity risk, concentration risk and duration risk are the key parameters to be looked at while investing in debt securities. Investors should remember that these are exceptional uncertain times driven by a health-related crisis and recovery protection of capital is the paramount task now.

(Ajit Banerjee is Chief Investment Officer at Shriram Life Insurance.)

