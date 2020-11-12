PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :How to find a multi-bagger in 2021 with Growth Module. Watch Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Qualifying conditions may limit the impact of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's measures, says Ajay Srivastava

The FM on November 12 announced new stimulus measures as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0’ package.

Moneycontrol News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements are welcome steps but the qualifying conditions may limit their impact, Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Corp Fin Services told CNBC-TV18

"These steps are very good but when you look at the qualifying conditions of the steps then you may wonder how much of the targetting will happen. Not many companies have employees with pay below Rs 15,000," said Srivastava.

The FM on November 12 announced new stimulus measures as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0’ package. As part of these measures, the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS 1.0) was extended till March 21, 2021.

Close

The FM said Rs 65,000 crore fertilizer subsidy will be provided to farmers. Increased supply of fertilisers at subsidised rates will help 140 million farmers.

Besides, a Rs 6,000 crore equity investment in the debt platform of NIIF was announced, which will help NIIF raise Rs 1.1 lakh crore by 2025 for financing infrastructure projects.

Read more: Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Updates
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 04:19 pm

tags #Economy #markets #Nirmala Sithraman

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.