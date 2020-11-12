Qualifying conditions may limit the impact of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's measures, says Ajay Srivastava

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements are welcome steps but the qualifying conditions may limit their impact, Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Corp Fin Services told CNBC-TV18

"These steps are very good but when you look at the qualifying conditions of the steps then you may wonder how much of the targetting will happen. Not many companies have employees with pay below Rs 15,000," said Srivastava.

The FM on November 12 announced new stimulus measures as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0’ package. As part of these measures, the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS 1.0) was extended till March 21, 2021.

The FM said Rs 65,000 crore fertilizer subsidy will be provided to farmers. Increased supply of fertilisers at subsidised rates will help 140 million farmers.

Besides, a Rs 6,000 crore equity investment in the debt platform of NIIF was announced, which will help NIIF raise Rs 1.1 lakh crore by 2025 for financing infrastructure projects.