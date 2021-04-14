Q4FY21 preview | Pharma sector likely to see moderate earnings sequentially

Pharmaceutical firms may report sequentially softer earnings for the March quarter of the financial year 2021 (Q4FY21) as it is a seasonally weak quarter while the decline in the COVID-19 portfolio might also exert some pressure.

Most brokerages anticipate sequential moderation in revenue, EBITDA and PAT for pharma firms for Q4FY21. However, the numbers may still be better on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

"We expect a moderate Q4 for the companies under coverage, with YoY revenue, EBITDA and earnings growth of 5 percent, 22 percent and 25 percent, respectively. Sequentially, we expect revenue, EBITDA and

PAT to decline by 3 percent, 10 percent and 19 percent, respectively," said brokerage firm Emkay Global.

As per the brokerage, a sequential decline in the topline and profitability will be due to seasonally weak India business, the decline in COVID-19 portfolio sales, ramp-up in other expenses, and higher personnel expenses.

"India revenue is expected to decline 10 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) due to seasonality and weaker COVID-19 portfolio performance for select companies. EBITDA margin will be impacted by the reversal of COVID-related cost savings," Emkay said.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services also expects moderation in the pharma companies' March quarter earnings.

Motilal Oswal believes while YoY growth is expected to be robust, on a sequential basis, EBITDA and PAT are likely to be marginally impacted by the rising cost of solvents and intermediates.

"Aggregate sales growth trajectory for companies under our coverage is expected to moderate to 8 percent YoY at Rs 53,100 crore for Q4FY21E. Superior product mix, niche launches, and low base effect of the past year, partially offset by reduced export incentives, is expected to drive 29 percent YoY growth in EBITDA to Rs 12,500 crore and 42 percent YoY growth in PAT to Rs 7,700 crore for the quarter gone by," said Motilal Oswal.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang is of the view that the domestic growth of most pharma companies will be subdued due to COVID-19 and Q4FY21 remains a seasonally weak quarter for most domestic names.

In addition, the US market also did not witness any meaningful launches while the overall prescriptions remained under pressure due to a renewed surge in COVID cases there during the quarter.

"Operational cost savings that have continued to aid pharma companies so far should reverse partially as travelling activities have begun to normalise," Nirmal Bang said.

