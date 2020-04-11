Q4FY20 result not important, FII strategy & lockdown finalisation will decide fresh trends

Vinod Nair

Expectations on Q4 FY20 earnings are expected to be mixed, with few sectors impacted by COVID-19 due to external and internal factors. However, the larger impact from the 21-day lockdown will be felt in Q1 FY21.

The banking sector should see its earnings largely unaffected by the present situation since the lockdown began towards the end of the Q4. Lenders with size and scale are expected to have decent Q4 with good deposit growth. The issues surrounding smaller banks will lead to the transfer of deposits from these troubled banks to larger and well-established banks.

The IT sector is expected to post a mixed set of Q4 results, with companies having exposure to BFSI and telecom sector (essential services) remaining unaffected. However, companies with exposure to the aviation, tourism and hospitality sectors may see a fall in revenue due to the lockdown and closures in different countries. The recent depreciation of the dollar-rupee will be a positive for the sector.

Slowdown in the auto sector is expected to continue, with subdued demand and supply disruptions due to the lockdown in China.

The FMCG sector is unlikely to be largely impacted due to lower crude prices, leading to packaging and transportation savings, while demand for essential goods will be negligibly affected.

Oil & gas sector may see inventory losses in Q4 due to the sudden decline in crude oil prices, negatively affecting margins, profitability and volume growth.

Export restrictions on a few APIs and formulations announced in March may impact revenue of pharma companies marginally. Also, the COVID-19 outbreak in China (January to March) led to supply-chain disruptions with regard to availability of raw materials.

Lower global growth and fall in metal prices is expected to lead to a weak quarter for metal companies.

Q4 FY20 earnings are not going to impact the market since much is factored in, rather the market will try to understand how long will be the period of lockdown, its implication to varied businesses and within each sector who will evolve as a winner due to change in public preferences and investment strategy.

The beneficiaries will be staples, agriculture, FMCG, healthcare, pharma, chemicals and e-commerce. The underdog will be hospitality, restaurants, travelling & transportations, oil & gas and metals. Banks and services could see a neutral impact.

As expressed last week, we feel that technical factors will decide the market trend and momentum in the near-term. Last week, we were working on a trading range of 8,080 to 8,450 for the Nifty, which has been broken on the upside due to improvement in global market with ease in the rate of new virus cases in developed market and expectation of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve. As a result, FIIs selling has reduced and squaring-off in F&O and cash segment was triggered.

Now the new trading range is 8,500 to 9,500 till the time the FII start selling. In the future, FIIs may slow down their buying strategy and assess the benefit to the economy and equity market from the fiscal and monetary stimulus. In the domestic market, the final decision of central and state governments with regard to the extension and restriction of lockdown will set the next week's market trend.

The author is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

