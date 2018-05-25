Q4 review: Global brokerages cut target prices on these 18 largecaps, do you own any?

With the earnings season nearing its fag end, major global brokerages have downgraded their target prices on about 20 stocks. These range from pharmaceutical names to IT, auto as well as financials.

It must be noted that a cut in target price may not necessarily be on account of their earnings performance, but could be a due to various factors like valuations.

According to a report by Motilal Oswal, the earnings trend so far has been broadly in line with estimates, excluding state-run banks. Of the 38 Nifty companies that have declared their earnings, 24 have either met or exceeded its estimates.

State-run banks, meanwhile, have been a drag in majority of cases, due to steep rise in provisions and weakening asset quality. This is particularly the case after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) February 12 circular.

Non-performing assets of 26 banks that have declared their earnings so far have risen to Rs 7.31 lakh crore, a year-on-year rise of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in FY18, CARE Ratings said in a report. “Total provisions during last fiscal increased 141 percent YoY to Rs 105,150 crore, the report further stated. Gross NPAs peaked at 10.14 percent in March 2018.”

In February, the central bank scrapped all past restructuring mechanisms and said if a borrower delays payment for even one day, it should be seen as a stressed asset and lenders should kick start the resolution process.

Here is a look at 20 stocks that have seen their target prices cut by global brokerages.

Alkem Labs

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Upgrade to Buy from Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 2,089 from Rs 2,298

The research firm said that the stock is factoring in concerns on Daman unit. It has cut EPS estimates by 13 and 9 percent for the current and next financial years to factor in lower sales. Having said that, it sees India business sustaining growth ahead of broader market.

Maruti Suzuki

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 10,800 from Rs 11,600

The brokerage house said that previous fiscal estimates were cut due to volatility in other income. Volume estimates for the current and the next financial cut due to lower industry volume outlook, it said, but said that the market share could rise due to strong model line-up.

Wipro

Investec | Rating: Hold | Target: Cut to Rs 290 from Rs 304

Investec said that the March quarter was disappointing with IT services revenues lower than expectations. Revenue growth guidance for current quarter was also weak, it said, adding that client-specific issues continued to haunt the firm.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Cut to Rs 260 from Rs 275

CLSA said that Q4 pointed to a return of its portfolio problems of Yore. It has cut FY19-20 revenue estimate by 4%, margin by 80-110 bps. Further, it sees the company recovering to peer growth rates in the foreseeable future.

IDFC Bank

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 52 from Rs 55

Credit Suisse said that operating profitability continued to shrink, while EPS estimates were cut by 8-18 percent.

Bharti Airtel

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 590 from Rs 640

CLSA said that Indian mobile data usage was up 5 percent year on year, while Africa margin improvement is seen. It lowered FY19-21 consolidated revenue and EBITDA by 8-15 percent.

Axis Bank

Brokerage: Nomura

The brokerage house cut its target to Rs 630 from Rs 675. It observed that operating performance was weak, impacted by asset quality pressure.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 655 from Rs 710

Jefferies said that the bank had a tough quarter, while NPL recognition was finally coming through.

Hindustan Zinc

Brokerage: Investec | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 409 from Rs 413

Q4 EBITDA was in-line, while Volume guidance increased till FY20, it said, adding that no final dividend was a disappointment. It expects strong volume growth, lower cost and ramp-up in silver production.

InterGlobe Aviation

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 1,575 from Rs 1,650

Credit Suisse said that the Q4 was weak with surprisingly weak yields and expectedly higher crude prices. Lower yields and higher crude prices contracted the spread, it said, adding that fleet addition remains strong.

Vedanta

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 390 from Rs 410

CLSA said that Q4 EBITDA was ahead of estimates led by higher volumes and commodity prices. Strong volume growth in zinc, oil and aluminium businesses was seen and rising costs in aluminium and zinc hurting though.

Emami

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to R 1,230 from Rs 1,260

Credit Suisse said that Q4 was below estimates as margins fell sharply due to a spike in ad spends. Some recovery in growth is visible, it said, adding that drags like Kesh King, international and OTC are improving.

Ambuja Cements

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 242 from Rs 300

The brokerage house said that the results were in line and lower volumes were offset by lower cost. Volume growth to return to 4-5 percent in CY18-19 due to capacity constraints, it said.

Federal Bank

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 120

Deutsche Bank said that cleaning up impacts earnings but core trends are also a shade weaker, while operating metrics were also weak, leading to weak NII growth.

Union Bank

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Hold | Target: Cut to Rs 105 from Rs 165

Nomura said that valuations were cheap, But near-term catalysts limited. It said that asset quality surprised negatively.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 97 from Rs 140

Credit Suisse said that losses wipe out capital infusion and overall gross loan growth was weak. It is building in higher credit cost & weaker growth.

Lupin

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 660 from Rs 710

Jefferies said that the management guided for weak FY19 also with single-digit revenue growth. Key product approvals were further delayed, it said, adding that improvement in US is expected to start end FY19.

TVS Motor

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 490 from Rs 510

The research firm said that good execution on products, but double-digit margins seem to be a pipe dream. The management has refused to give any guidance on achieving double-digit margins, it said.

Bajaj Auto

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 3,060 from Rs 3,550

CLSA observed that the firm’s volume growth improved, led by a cyclical recovery in exports. Domestic 2-wheeler market share remains under pressure, it said.

Punjab National Bank

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 88 from Rs 188

The global research firm believes that capital depletion will lead to loan book contraction. It reacted to the bank’s dismal March quarter results after it reported a weak quarter on all fronts, which saw asset quality worsening sharply as slippages soared.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Downgrade to Reduce | Target: Cut to Rs 75 from Rs 115

Nomura had observed that the bank’s reported asset quality in Q4 was worse than expected. The asset quality was weak even beyond the hit from the Nirav Modi scam. It also observed that the capita need at low prices is a key negative catalyst.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 2,260 from Rs 2,720

CLSA said that Q4 results impacted by shift in channel purchasing pattern in Russia. Nuvaring launch delayed by another six months to 4QFY19, it observed adding that earnings have now bottomed in growth markets in India and Russia.

Cipla

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating - Hold | Target - Cut to Rs 510

While assigning Hold call on the stock, Jefferies cut its target price Rs 510 from Rs 560 following decline in FY19-20 EPS estimate by 16/10 percent. The global research firm expects the company to report better growth ahead, but it said risks are high. It sees little upside from current levels; delay in key product approval in US a risk.

State Bank of India

Credit Suisse: Underperform| Slashed price to Rs 322 from Rs 381

Credit Suisse maintains an underperform rating on SBI post Q4 results but slashed its target price to Rs 322 from Rs 381 earlier. The residual stress is contracting, but further capital infusion might be required, said the note. Gross NPAs have peaked at 10.9 percent this quarter. The global investment bank cuts FY19 EPS by 3 percent and FY20 EPS by 20 percent on higher provisions.