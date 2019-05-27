App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Q4 impact: Global brokerages see up to 30% upside for IGL in next 1 year

Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight call on IGL with a target price of Rs 351 while Deutsche Bank has also maintained its buy rating on IGL post Q4 results

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global brokerage firms such as Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Deutsche Bank maintain their buy rating on Indraprastha Gas (IGL) post Q4 results and see upside of up to 30 percent from May 24 close of Rs 313.

Indraprastha Gas, which retails CNG to automobiles in the national capital and adjoining cities, reported on May 24 a 28 percent rise in its March quarter net profit on the back of higher sales.

The net profit in January-March rose to Rs 224.72 crore from Rs 175.33 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement. Turnover increased to Rs 1,694 crore from Rs 1,347 crore last year.

During FY19, total sales volume grew 14 percent over the previous year with CNG recording 13 percent growth in volumes and PNG recording volume growth of 15 percent.

related news

The average daily gas sale during the year was up to 5.91 million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd) from 5.18 mscmd in the previous year.

IGL board recommended a final dividend of 120 percent for consideration of the members in its Annual General Meeting.

Here’s what global brokerage firms recommended post March quarter results:

Morgan Stanley: Overweight | Target: Rs 351

Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight call on IGL with a target price of Rs 351 post Q4 results. The reported Q4 earnings beat Morgan Stanley’s EBITDA estimate and consensus by 9 percent.

The key surprise in the earnings was gas demand growth. The earnings grew 29 percent YoY and 14 percent QoQ.

Nomura: Buy| Target: Rs 400

Nomura maintained its buy rating on IGL with a target price of Rs 400. The Q4 profit was driven by a solid 17 percent volume growth.

The stock was the key beneficiary of the government and judiciary’s focus on pollution in Delhi NCR. The global investment bank is optimistic on sustained double-digit volume growth in IGL. It could also surprise with higher volume growth for long term.

Deutsche Bank: Buy| Target raised to Rs 375 from Rs 360 earlier

Deutsche Bank maintained its buy rating and raised its target to Rs 375 from Rs 360 earlier.

The CNG volume growth was the highest in the last 28 quarters, it said. The global investment bank has factored in a higher long-term volume growth. It forecast 16 percent CAGR in FY19-21 EPS driven by 15 percent volume CAGR.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 27, 2019 10:25 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indraprastha Gas

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades twin in white at their baby sho ...

Anurag Kashyap files a complaint against a man harassing his daughter ...

India's Most Wanted vs PM Narendra Modi box office report: Prime Minis ...

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Team India’s coach has some very unusua ...

WhatsApp Introducing Ads in Status Updates Next Year, Here’s an Earl ...

Kendall Jenner's Stuns in Tiny Polka-dot Bikini Post-breakup

Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscripti ...

COMEDK UGET Result 2019: COMEDK Declares Results at comedk.org; Check ...

Book Excerpt: Meet the Rebel Mystic Poetess, Lal Ded, who Preached Rel ...

Unanimous Support From MLAs Brings Respite for Kamal Nath Govt Crushed ...

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 1 Year of Togetherness with Nick Jonas, Att ...

Beckham at 44 is Still Better than Lingard: Manchester United Fans Swo ...

Confused Pakistani Anchor Thinks PM Modi Was Talking About IAF Pilot A ...

India likely to be hit as US considers duties on countries that underv ...

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex up 340 points, Nifty around 11,950; meta ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

BS Yeddyurappa rules out forming Karnataka govt with JD(S), favours fr ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Narendra Modi govt mulling revival of estate duty, BCTT: Banking trans ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch live updates: Pressure sensitive dis ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.