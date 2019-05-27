App
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Q4 impact: Adani Gas, Punjab Alkalies, Saksoft, Future Enterprises, Ruchira Papers up 8-16%

Retail company Future Enterprises posted profit at Rs 46.3 crore in Q4FY19 against loss of Rs 46.7 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue during the quarter surged 29.7 percent to Rs 1,221 crore YoY

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Adani Gas, Punjab Alkalies, Saksoft, Future Enterprises and Ruchira Papers shares rallied between 8 percent and 16 percent intraday on May 27 after they reported stellar earnings performance in January-March quarter.

Adani Group company Adani Gas' Q4 profit grew sharply by 60.5 percent sequentially to Rs 75.7 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 1.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 494.2 crore. At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 30.5 percent to Rs 139.6 crore and margin expanded 620 bps QoQ.

Caustic soda maker Punjab Alkalies posted a profit at Rs 19.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2019 against loss of Rs 1.4 crore in year-ago period, though revenue fell 16.3 percent YoY to Rs 89.9 crore.

EBITDA increased 3.8 percent to Rs 22.9 crore and margin climbed 490 bps to 25.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

Digital transformation services provider Saksoft reported 41.1 percent increase in March quarter profit at Rs 10.6 crore and revenue grew by 20.1 percent to Rs 93.7 crore.

At operating level, EBITDA increased 50.9 percent to Rs 17 crore and margin expanded 370 bps to 18.2 percent in Q4 YoY.

Retail company Future Enterprises posted profit at Rs 46.3 crore in Q4FY19 against loss of Rs 46.7 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue during the quarter surged 29.7 percent to Rs 1,221 crore YoY.

Ruchira Papers' Q4 profit jumped to Rs 10.3 crore compared to Rs 5.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal as revenue grew 19.8 percent to Rs 128.6 crore and EBITDA jumped 59.3 percent to Rs 20.6 crore with margin expansion of 390 bps YoY. The company also received tax credit of Rs 3.8 crore during the quarter against expenses of Rs 1.2 crore YoY.

Adani Gas was up 4.99 percent at Rs 143, Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals gained 9.81 percent at Rs 84.50, Saksoft up 13.98 percent at Rs 322, Future Enterprises up 10.47 percent at Rs 33.75 and Ruchira Papers climbed 13.66 percent to Rs 109 on the BSE, at the time of publishing this copy.
First Published on May 27, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #Adani Gas #Buzzing Stocks #Future Enterprises #Punjab Alkalies #Saksoft

