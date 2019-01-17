Q3 winners: 10 companies that are likely to double their profit

December quarter earnings started on a mixed note with subdued results from TCS and Infosys earlier this month. Global cyclicals like metals and oil & gas that were the drivers of earnings growth over the last few quarters are looking tired now, given the correction in commodity prices, suggest experts.

“Earnings in the quarter are likely to be a bit subdued as margins are likely to be squeezed due to higher raw material prices. Crude oil was up 36 percent YoY in INR terms; similarly, metals were up by 24 percent YoY in INR terms,” Karvy Stock Broking said in a note.

“While raw material prices have declined since mid-November, this may help boost margins in the next quarter i.e. Q4FY19. For the quarter, consensus expects Nifty constituent revenues to grow 11 percent, EBITDA is expected to grow 7.5 percent, and EBITDA margin at 21 percent, with a contraction of 70 bps. EPS is expected to decline by 68 bps,” it said.

While this quarter is certainly disappointing, the brokerage firm believes the setback is temporary, because the margin pressure on account of raw material prices will dissipate in the coming quarters, and secondly the drivers for recovery are in place.

Motilal Oswal expects financials to drive Q3 earnings, with corporate banks leading from the front. PSU Banks are also likely to deliver a healthy performance, aided by treasury marked-to-market gains and improving asset quality trends.

Capital Goods will have another healthy quarter and IT is likely to post the fourth straight quarter of double-digit profit growth. NBFC might face a significant deceleration in profit growth but still post a respectable double-digit number, it said.

We have collated a list of top 10 stocks from different brokerage firms that are likely to more than double their net profit year-on-year in the December quarter:

Glenmark Pharma: PAT likely to grow 122 percent YoY to Rs 232 crore

Motilal Oswal sees Glenmark Pharma reporting 122 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in net profit for the December quarter, largely attributed to growth seen across geographies, margin expansion, other income as well as the lower tax rate.

The US business is expected to increase ~23 percent YoY on the back of new launches. The Europe business is expected to exhibit 11 percent YoY growth. India branded business is likely to grow at a decent rate of 14 percent YoY.

EBITDA margins are expected to expand ~310bps YoY to 16.5 percent. This is primarily due to a decline in gross margin on account of lower contribution from domestic business. Absolute EBITDA is expected to grow ~44 percent YoY led by margin expansion and revenue growth.

Container Corp: PAT likely to grow by 129 percent YoY to Rs 322 crore

Motilal Oswal maintains a buy rating on Container Corporation of India. It sees its net profit growing 129 percent YoY to Rs 322 crore. Net sales are expected to grow by Rs 1,600 crore led by volume growth of 13 percent YoY. Realisation is expected to remain flat QoQ.

The domestic brokerage firm expects EXIM realisations to improve 4 percent YoY and domestic realisation to remain flat YoY, resulting in a net realisation increase of 4 percent YoY. The stock trades at 22.7x/19.8x FY19E/20E P/E and FY19E/20E EV/EBITDA of 15.7x/13.6x.

SAIL: PAT likely to grow 100 percent YoY to Rs 375 crore

Motilal Oswal which maintains a buy rating on SAIL sees its net profit growing by 100 percent YoY to Rs 375 crore. SAIL’s EBITDA is expected to decline 10 percent QoQ to Rs 2,100 crore on lower steel prices.

Volumes would increase 8 percent QoQ to 3.8mt. Steel prices are expected decline ~2 percent QoQ on lower global steel prices. EBITDA per ton would decline Rs 1,140/t QoQ to Rs 5,669/t.

Timken India: PAT likely to grow 258 percent YoY to Rs 9.2 crore

Kotak Institutional Equities sees net profit growing 258 percent YoY to Rs 9.2 crore for Timken India. It expects revenues to increase 47 percent YoY led by (1) acquisition of ABC Bearings and (2) 24 percent growth in core business led partly by a low base in export segments and strong growth in aftermarket and industrial segments.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects revenues in the railway segment to grow 10 percent YoY in 3QFY19. The EBITDA margin is likely to decline 80 bps QoQ largely due to normalisation of gross margin (higher in the last quarter possibly due to price increases were given by customers pertaining to previous quarters).

Axis Bank: PAT likely to grow 99.6 percent YoY to Rs 1,449 crore

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Axis Bank to report nearly 100 percent YoY rise in the net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 1,449 crore.

The loan growth is likely to stand at 12 percent YoY, affected by changes in top management. It expects slippages of Rs 3,500 crore as the remaining unrecognized stressed loans are recognised. Recovery from NCLT cases would be lower in Q3FY19 versus in Q2FY19. Movement of sub-investment grade portfolio would be the key monitorable.

Canara Bank: PAT likely to grow 162 percent YoY to Rs 330 crore

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Canara Bank to report nearly 162 percent YoY rise in the net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 330 crore.

The brokerage firm expects 13 percent YoY loan growth and 20 bps YoY net interest margin (NIM) improvement (lower income derecognition), leading to 15 percent YoY net interest income (NII) growth.

Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) is likely to decline by 20 percent YoY due to lower treasury gains. Slippages of 3.5 percent of loans as some of the balance accounts get recognized as NPLs.

United Spirits: PAT likely to grow 131 percent YoY to Rs 311 crore

Kotak Institutional Equities expects United Spirits to report 131 percent YoY rise in the net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 311 crore.

The investment bank has modeled in 15 percent net revenue growth led by 8.7 percent underlying volume growth. For this quarter, reported and underlying volume growth should be broadly similar given much of the low-end franchising impact is now in the base.

Kaveri Seed: PAT likely to grow 183 percent YoY to Rs 15 crore

Kotak Institutional Equities expect Kaveri Seeds to report 183 percent YoY rise in the net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 15 crore. The brokerage firm expects moderate 9 percent YoY growth in revenues in a seasonally weak quarter.

It expects EBITDA margins to expand 50 bps YoY to 14.3 percent given a rising share of high margin fruits and vegetable seeds.

Brigade Enterprises: PAT likely to grow 97 percent YoY to Rs 84 crore

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Brigade Enterprises to report 97 percent YoY rise in the net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 84 crore.

“We estimate revenue recognition of Rs 690 crore at 26 percent EBITDA margin, though revenue is not comparable with the same period last year,” said the report.

Kotak estimates strong growth in hospitality and leasing segment with revenues of Rs 1.6 billion (+27 percent YoY) on the back of stabilisation of new hotel properties as well as incremental lease revenues.

Aditya Birla Fashion: PAT likely to grow 134 percent YoY to Rs 82 crore

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Aditya Birla Fashion to report 134 percent YoY rise in the net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 82 crore.

The brokerage firm expects 14 percent YoY revenue growth driven by a healthy 14 percent YoY growth in Pantaloons, 12 percent growth in Madura and faster growth in innerwear and luxury categories.

Kotak also expects YoY increase in EBITDA margins on account of 100 bps margin expansion in Pantaloons and 180 bps margin expansion in Madura.