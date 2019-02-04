Q3 results review: IT, consumer, corporate banks shine; auto, NBFCs worst hit

Thirty two Nifty companies have already declared their results so far. Q3FY19 aggregate free float revenue has grown 26.8 percent YoY. EBITDA, however, grew mere 10.6 percent and net profit 5.7 percent YoY.

Expectations for FY19 EPS growth still is around 11 percent over FY18. For our coverage universe of 159 companies, 91 companies have declared their results.

Average sales have grown 19 percent as net profits have grown 15 percent. There has been a marked deterioration in EBITDA margins of companies as it grew by a mere 12 percent for these companies. Only for 7 percent of companies’ sales were below expectations and the net profit of 41 percent of companies was below expectations.

IT sector companies have reported healthy growth in sales and net profits. Sales grew 21 percent whereas net profits grew average 26 percent. Robust order booking continued during the quarter. Digital continued as a major growth driver. Management commentaries remained bullish on demand environment whereas supply constraints remained a key challenge.

In the consumption sector, net sales and profits grew an average 10 percent each. Volume growth surprised positively as the impact of the increase in the distribution channel and shift from unorganised to organised has been felt in the quarter. Rural segment continues to grow at a better pace than urban segment.

Financials, primarily banks, have reported better numbers as expected. Net interest income grew 20 percent as the pre-provisioning profit grew 17 percent. As the slippages of corporate lenders declined, enhanced provisioning resulted in lower than expected profitability.

The balance sheet is strengthening due to increasing PCR. NIM too is on improving trend. Most of the PSU lenders have used capital infused by the government to shore up their provisioning. Slippage associated with IL&FS exposure has been the dampener.

Automobiles have been the worst hit as increased competitive intensity coupled with muted demand leading to higher discounts swayed off EBITDA margins much below expectations. Sales grew 10 percent as EBITDA fell 1 percent.

Margins are expected to ease off Q1FY20 onwards as commodity prices have come down in the last two quarters. Some of the players have reduced the inventory at dealer level but it continues to be on the higher side (6-8 weeks in 2Ws).

However, Maruti has lowered the inventory level to 15 days by offering higher discounts. For NBFCs, growth has slowed down significantly led by liquidity and margin pressure. HFCs has been most impacted. NBFCs resorting to excessive securitisation for liquidity management will impact the future net interest margin as well.

The author is Head of Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

