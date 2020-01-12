Q3 FY20 cement preview: Expect flat earning amid slower construction, weak demand

Cement companies are likely to report flattish earnings in Q3 FY20 on the back of weak demand due to a slowdown in the construction activity on the back of an extended monsoon and holiday session.

Brokerages said the weak demand continues for cement in Q3 FY20, while it may rise sequentially in Q4 FY20 after the monsoon, but is likely to be lower YoY in Q4 FY20.

"Cement prices have continued to decline from the second half of May 2019. The average cement prices have declined by about 3 percent QoQ in Q3FY20," Dolat Analysis & Research said.

"The western and eastern regions experienced a higher-than-India average decline, followed by the south and central regions, whereas the northern region experienced a fall of about 1 percent QoQ in cement prices. However, cement prices increased by Rs 10-20/bag from January, and there is a possibility of one more price hike in the second half of January 2020," it added.

According to HDFC Securities, despite muted demand and subsequent price slide QoQ, we estimate average unitary EBITDA at a robust Rs 954/MT.

It estimates healthy margins for north/central/Gujarat based company.

The broking house estimated a flattish EBITDA for the south and east focused companies, while it saw solid EBITDA growth for UltraTech, Ambuja, Shree Cement, JK Lakshmi and JK Cement.

"We remain bullish on the sector owing to continued cost tailwinds and as we expect demand to recover which will support realisations," it added.

Motilal Oswal expects the cement demand recovery will be slow and gradual and expect volume growth of only 1 percent in FY20, it should be better at 6 percent in FY21, given the recent improvement in demand trends and a low base.

The prices in north and central India should continue faring better, given the stronger utilization outlook for the next two years even in a low demand growth environment.

UltraTech is a top large-cap pick and JK Cement is our top mid-cap pick, it added.