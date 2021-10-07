Q2 preview: Cement companies' profitability may dip on sharp rise in costs, EBITDA to remain under pressure

Cement companies can come under pressure, with brokerages expecting a drop in profitability when they report September quarter numbers amid a sharp increase in costs.

Global research firm CLSA said that cost inflation and seasonal price softness was weighing on the profitability of cement companies. It has forecast a 14 percent year-on-year drop in profits in the second quarter, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

CLSA, however, has maintained "outperform" call on Ambuja Cements and Dalmia Bharat Cement. It also upgraded Ramco Cements to "outperform" from "underperform".

The brokerage firm believes that volumes are likely to be resilient, with mid-single-digit YoY industry growth. "We are in the midst of a demand upcycle, but cost increases have been persistent. For FY22, we forecast about 12 percent volume growth and flat EBITDA per tonne YoY," the research firm added.

CLSA prefers ACC and UltraTech Cement but remains cautious on Shree Cement with an “underperform” call.

Domestic research and broking firm ICICI Securities expects a 6 percent YoY drop in EBITDA during Q2 FY22E as companies may not be able to pass-on sharp costs increases in a seasonally weak monsoon quarter.

Volumes are expected to grow 5 percent YoY, while average EBITDA per tonne may decline 10 percent YoY (Rs 130 per tonne) to Rs 1,165 per tonne, it said in a note.

Realisation increase of around 3 percent YoY may fall short of 7 percent YoY costs increases. On a QoQ basis, realisations may fall 2.5 percent, while cost per tonne may increase 3 percent QoQ, resulting in a 17 percent QoQ fall in EBITDA per tonne, ICICI Securities said.

"While we see a minimal risk of earnings downgrades as yet given muted consensus expectations for rest of FY22, upgrades may see temporary halt. Channel checks suggest companies are attempting Rs 10-15 per bag price hikes across regions in October 2021. Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement and Ambuja Cements remain our top picks," the brokerage said.

At 1035 hours, Ambuja Cements was trading at Rs 402.50, up Rs 7.20, or 1.82 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 402.80 and an intraday low of Rs 397.20.

UltraTech Cement was quoting at Rs 7,376.35, up Rs 9.30, or 0.13 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,458.30 and an intraday low of Rs 7,365.

