Q2 preview: Bajaj Auto likely to see healthy revenue growth, but margins could take a hit

Two- and three-wheeler maker, Bajaj Auto, is expected to report healthy growth in revenue on strong volumes in Q2 but operational numbers could be hit due to inferior product mix and increase in discounts. The company will announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2018 on October 24.

Overall, brokerage houses expect revenue growth of more than 20 percent year-on-year amid a depreciating rupee as sales volumes increased 25 percent YoY.

About 39 percent YoY growth in the three-wheeler segment, 19 percent growth in domestic bike volumes led by strong growth in CT100, and 30 percent growth in two-wheeler export volumes (which contributed around 40 percent of total sales) boosted total sales volume of the company in Q2. Total motorcycle volume increased 22.6 percent YoY.

Kotak expects revenues to increase 22 percent YoY as average selling prices (ASPs) likely to decline by about 2.3 percent YoY due to an inferior product mix.

Motilal Oswal expects realisation to fall 3 percent YoY (down 1.5 percent QoQ) led by deterioration in the product mix. Consequently, net sales are expected to increase by 21.3 percent YoY (up 7.6 percent QoQ), it said.

Realisations are expected to fall by 2 percent QoQ on account of adverse mix within motorcycles and higher incentives, Emkay Research said.

Profit

According to brokerage houses, profit is expected to be in range of 4 percent de-growth to 8 percent growth year-on-year due to weak operational performance.

ICICI Securities expects profit to increase by 5.4 percent YoY to Rs 1,172 crore, Prabhudas Lilladher expects 8.6 percent growth and Axis Capital 6 percent, but Motilal Oswal sees profit declining 4.2 percent YoY and 4.5 percent QoQ.

Operational Numbers

Overall brokerage houses expect operating profit margin to decline YoY due to discounts and weak product mix.

"We expect the EBITDA margin to decline by 250 bps YoY (flat QoQ) largely due to the inferior product mix and increase in discounting in the economy motorcycle segment," Kotak said.

Motilal Oswal expects EBITDA margin to contract by 290bps YoY (down 50bps QoQ) to 16.8 percent while Axis Capital feels margin may contract 286bps YoY on higher raw material costs along with higher share of CT100 (negative EBITDA margin).

Key issues to watch out for

> Update on 2-wheeler demand outlook from urban and rural areas

> Price increase in domestic markets across segments

> Export demand outlook and pricing in key currency market

> Comments on 3-wheeler demand momentum in domestic market

> Update on EV strategy

The stock price fell 5.4 percent during the quarter and plunged 43 percent year-to-date.