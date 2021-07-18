MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Q1 earnings to guide equity markets in holiday-shortened week

Analysts also noted that lacklustre global markets may increase volatility in the market

PTI
July 18, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST
During the last week, the BSE benchmark rallied 753 points or 1.43 per cent powered by gains in infra, IT and financials stocks.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark rallied 753 points or 1.43 per cent powered by gains in infra, IT and financials stocks.

The first quarter earnings season will dictate the trend in the equity markets in this holiday-shortened week amid absence of major macroeconomic drivers, say analysts.

Besides, lacklustre global markets may increase volatility in the market, they added.

Equity markets would remain closed on Wednesday for Bakri-Id.

"This week is a holiday-shortened one and global cues and earnings announcements will continue to dictate the trend. Besides, COVID-related updates and progress of monsoon will remain in focus. On the earnings front, we have a long list of major corporates who will be announcing their numbers during the week," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

Some of the prominent names are Reliance, ACC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Hindustan Unilever, Ultratech Cement, Ambuja Cement and JSW Steel, Mishra added.

Close

Related stories

"In our view, progress of monsoon, Q1 FY22 corporate earnings and COVID-19 positivity rates will be in focus in the near term," Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities said.

"As we have stepped into the earning season, market momentum will be decided by outcomes of quarterly earnings and management commentary on recovery. We expect this sector-specific momentum to continue during the weeks ahead. However, lacklustre global market and FII net sellers are likely to increase volatility in the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark rallied 753 points or 1.43 per cent powered by gains in infra, IT and financials stocks. The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit a new record high and ended up by 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

On the sectoral front, most sectors contributed to the move and closed higher. The broader markets, midcap and smallcap continued their stellar performance and ended in the range of 1.4-2.3 per cent, Mishra said.

Market participants would also track the movement in the forex market, Brent crude and foreign institutional investors.
PTI
Tags: #Business #company #equities #India #markets
first published: Jul 18, 2021 10:53 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.