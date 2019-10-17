PVR's Q2 beats Street estimates, stock up over 1%

Shares of PVR climbed two percent in intraday trade on the BSE on October 17, buoyed by the company's better-than-expected September quarter numbers.

The company on October 17 reported a nearly 35 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.88 crore for the quarter ended September against Rs 35.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

PVR's profit of nearly Rs 48 crore is 7.4 percent above CNBC-TV18's estimate of Rs 44.7 crore.

Consolidated revenue jumped 37.35 percent YoY to Rs 973.18 crore in Q2 FY20. CNBC-TV18 had estimated revenue at Rs 913 crore.

EBITDA came in at Rs 318.1 crore against a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 230.9 crore.