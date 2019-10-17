App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR's Q2 beats Street estimates, stock up over 1%

Consolidated revenue jumped 37.35 percent YoY to Rs 973.18 crore in Q2 FY20

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of PVR climbed two percent in intraday trade on the BSE on October 17, buoyed by the company's better-than-expected September quarter numbers.

The company on October 17 reported a nearly 35 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.88 crore for the quarter ended September against Rs 35.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

PVR's profit of nearly Rs 48 crore is 7.4 percent above CNBC-TV18's estimate of Rs 44.7 crore.

Close

Consolidated revenue jumped 37.35 percent YoY to Rs 973.18 crore in Q2 FY20. CNBC-TV18 had estimated revenue at Rs 913 crore.

EBITDA came in at Rs 318.1 crore against a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 230.9 crore.

Shares of PVR traded 1.23 percent up at Rs 1,842 on BSE around 1330 hours IST.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 01:44 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.