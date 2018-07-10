App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR stock up 1% on JV with Al-Futtaim for business in West Asia & North Africa

PVR said both companies will work together over the next few months to undertake a feasibility study and convert this memorandum of understanding into a formal joint venture arrangement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PVR share price gained a percent intraday on Tuesday after signing joint venture agreement for business expansion in West Asia and North Africa.

The film exhibition company has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Dubai-based firm Al-Futtaim Private Company LLC for exploring opportunities to jointly develop cinema business in the Middle East and North Africa region.

PVR said both companies will work together over the next few months to undertake a feasibility study and convert this memorandum of understanding into a formal joint venture arrangement.

Commenting on the partnership, Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "We see a great opportunity in taking the PVR brand to the MENA region, particularly expansion in UAE and entry in Saudi Arabian market which has recently decided to open up cinema industry.

At 14:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,384.60, up Rs 7.95, or 0.58 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PVR

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.