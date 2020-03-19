App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR shares wipe out 46% amid coronavirus turmoil; Kotak upgrades to buy, target Rs 1,800

The sharp correction from peak presents an opportunity to buy this stock at an attractive valuation, Kotak feels

Shares of multiplex chain PVR tumbled about 46 percent in the last one month amid mounting COVID-19 fears.

Investors are concerned that the shutdown of multiplexes, malls along with shelving of shootings will take a toll on the quarterly earnings of the entertainment company.

In the face of the massive correction, Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded the scrip to a buy from reduce with a target of Rs 1,800 (reduced from Rs 1,850 earlier).

"While Covid-19 would significantly impact the business in the short term (say two months), we expect it to bounce back, thereafter, led by pent-up demand and a packed line-up of movies," said the brokerage which cut FY2020-21E EBITDA estimates by 10-23 percent and retained FY2022 estimates.

The sharp correction from peak presents an opportunity to buy this stock at an attractive valuation, it feels.

The novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, has now spread to 166 countries and territories, killing more than 8,600 people and leaving hundreds of thousands in quarantine.

The highly infectious disease is spreading rapidly in Europe and the United States, forcing shut down of offices, schools, cafes, cinema halls, malls-- basically upending normal life.

India is also seeing a steady rise in cases. So far, it has reported three deaths and 166 confirmed cases.

"We assess potential short-term impact of Covid-19 on PVR's financials assuming a complete shutdown for two months (base case). Exhibit 2 shows break-up of PVR's cost structure," said the brokerage.

Film hire costs, F&B cost of goods sold, electricity are variable costs. Employee costs (permanent + contractual workforce) and other expenses (travel costs, repair & maintenance, advertising and other G&A expenses) are semi-variable in nature.

"Even as rental cost is largely fixed (fixed rent or MG + revenue share), several lease contracts have a provision for partial/complete waiver in situations such as this. As per our estimate, PVR would incur cost of Rs 750 per month in the event of a complete shutdown. Cash inflow would be nil during this period and revenues would be booked at Rs 15 crore per month (amortization of BookMyShow/Paytm convenience fee deal)," Kotak said.

The brokerage estimates EBITDA loss of Rs 60 crore per month (Rs 750 on cash basis) and cash loss (including interest expense) of Rs 85 crore per month. "PVR has utilised available working capital facility of about Rs 150 crore and increased cash-levels to about Rs 200-250 crore. Net debt as of date is about Rs 920 crore.

However, Kotak expects a strong bounce back in demand post-Covid-19 led by (1) pent-up demand, and (2) packed line-up of movies (Q4FY20/1QFY21 releases deferred would be scheduled during Q2-Q4FY21).

Further, the brokerage believes that PVR's performance is largely linked to content quality and weak macro has a modest impact on the operating performance.

Given this, it expects footfalls to largely recover post-Covid-19 even in case of some incremental weakness in macro. "That said, we note that advertising revenue growth could decelerate if the economy slows down further."

"We like PVR for its (1) thought leadership, (2) premium location presence and branding, (3) leadership in monetization and profitability, and (4) execution track record," it said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 12:17 pm

