PVR shares rise 3% after data shows MFs raise stake in June quarter

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
 
 
Shares of PVR rose more than 3 percent in intraday trade on BSE on July 14 after the shareholding pattern of the firm showed mutual fund houses (MFs) increased their stake in the stock in the June quarter of FY22 (Q1FY22).

The shareholding data of the June quarter, available with BSE, showed their MFs held 1,10,54,351 shares (18.19 percent stake) in PVR at the end of Q1FY22 against 99,04,573 shares (16.30 percent stake) held in the March quarter of FY21 (Q4FY21).

This was a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase of 11,49,778 shares.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), on the other hand, reduced their stake to 2,32,04,874 shares (38.19 percent stake) in the June quarter against 2,58,87,170 shares (42.60 percent stake) that they held at the end of Q4FY21.

Shares of PVR climbed 9 percent during Q1FY22. For the calendar year 2021, the stock is up 3 percent.

The stock traded 1.78 percent up at Rs 1,388.15 on BSE at 1405 hours.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #PVR
first published: Jul 14, 2021 02:24 pm

