PVR share price at a new high; brokerages still see 20% upside

The share price of specialty retail player PVR remained on an upward trajectory, climbing over a percent to hit a new all-time high of Rs 1,986 on BSE on January 27.

If the stock settles in the green, it will be its second consecutive session of gains.

As of January 24 close, the stock has risen 19 percent on in FY20, so far, against a nearly 8 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex.

PVR, on January 23, posted strong results for the December quarter.

The country’s largest multiplex operator recorded consolidated revenues at Rs 924 crore as compared to Rs 857 crore during the corresponding period in 2018, witnessing an 8 percent growth.

EBITDA stood at Rs 315.43 crore in December 2019, up 76.64 percent, from Rs 178.57 crore in December 2018.

However, consolidated net profit dropped almost 30 percent YoY to Rs 36.34 crore in December 2019 against Rs 51.76 crore in December 2018. But it was offset by lower tax expenses and strong operating income.

Earnings per share (EPS) decreased to Rs 7.22 in December 2019 from Rs 11.07 in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The way ahead

After an in-line operating performance for the December quarter and due to its wider market share, brokerages are of the view that the stock still has much to offer.

Global financial management firm Morgan Stanley sees a 20 percent upside in the stock as the financial firm has raised the target price on the stock to Rs 2,350, following Q3 earnings.

Reiterating a buy call on the stock, Morgan Stanley said food and beverages (F&B) spend per head grew 11 percent YoY to Rs 100, a key positive in the quarter ended December 2019.

The company continued with its aggressive screen additions and was on track to open more than 90 screens in FY20, Morgan Stanley said.

Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Direct, too, has a buy call on PVR, with a target price of Rs 2,200, a 12 percent upside from Rs 1,958.15, the close of January 24.

"We continue to believe that the multiplex industry is the best-placed media segment for growth driven by traction in content performance. Given its widest reach, premium offering and stable content performance at the industry level, PVR remains a key beneficiary of overall growth momentum ahead," said ICICI Direct.

Standard Chartered, too, has a buy recommendation on the stock with a mean target price of Rs 2,030 for a 12-month horizon.

Standard Chartered termed the earnings performance as mixed but said that the company had strong fundamentals, such as high-profit margins, low debt levels or growing dividends.

On valuations front, Standard Chartered is of the view that PVR's multiples are significantly above the market or the stock's historical norms.

"PVR's P/S ratio of 2.8 represents an 8 percent premium to its five-year average of 2.6. PVR's trailing P/E of 56.1 represents a 0.7 percent discount to its five-year average of 56.5," Standard Chartered said.

Technically, the stock has structurally been in a longer-term uptrend as it trades at its current life-time high.

"The stock appears to be negotiating a key resistance at Rs 1,900. All major momentum signals are positively biased; however, short-term volatility is not ruled out. Key supports to watch are at Rs 1,830 and Rs 1,740; resistances are at Rs 1,900 and Rs 2,100," Standard Chartered said.

The company has challenges on the fundamental front also, in terms of macroeconomic headwinds.

During e December quarter, advertisement revenues grew 8 percent YoY (like-to-like growth at 2 percent). The decent ad growth in Q3, notwithstanding challenges, was attributable to a long-term partnership with key advertisers, overall network effect and innovative deals.

However, it clearly warned of macroeconomic headwinds and guided that ad growth in the near-term will be in single digits.

Keeping this in mind, ICICI Direct has lowered its ad growth estimates for FY21 to 8 percent against 12 percent earlier, while it built in a 10 percent growth for FY22. This, as per ICICI Direct, resulted in an ad revenue CAGR of 10.8 percent over FY19-22E to Rs 480 crore.