PVR reports loss of Rs 49.21 crore, shows sequential improvement in Q3 numbers

Multiplex player PVR on January 15 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.21 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, against a profit of Rs 36.26 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

In the quarter ended September 30, 2020, PVR had reported a loss of Rs 184.06 crore as the outbreak of coronavirus and lockdowns hit the business.

The December quarter loss numbers were better-than-expected as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated a loss of Rs 172 crore.

Revenue for the December quarter came at Rs 45.4 crore against Rs 915.74 crore YoY and Rs 40.45 crore QoQ.

On the revenue front, PVR failed to meet the expectations, as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the revenue to the tune of Rs 76 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA loss came at Rs 78.1 crore versus EBITDA of Rs 307.3 crore YoY.