PVR Q2 profit rises 33% to Rs 33 crore; posts strong operational show

PVR on Thursday reported a rise of 33.5 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 33.02 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 25.17 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Its revenue rose 28 percent at Rs 708.5 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 555.3 crore that it posted in Q2 of FY18.

At an operating level, the company posted an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortaisation of Rs 124 crore for the quarter, a rise of 35.6 percent year on year from Rs 91.5 crore last year.

Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin has been reported at 17.5 percent, up 1 percentage point from 16.5 percent in the previous year

The company reported a tax expense of Rs 21.2 crore for the quarter against Rs 14 crore reported during the previous year.

During the quarter, the company highlighted its acquisition of SPI Cinemas along with renewal of agreements with PayTM and BookMyShow as well.