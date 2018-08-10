PVR, other multiplex stocks soar up to 6% after SC stays J&K HC order allowing outside food in cinema halls

Shares of multiplex operators soared on Friday afternoon after the Supreme Court stayed a Jammu & Kashmir High Court order allowing outside food to be taken in cinema halls.

According to a report on CNBC-TV18, the matter will be heard by the apex court in six weeks. It must be noted that the stay is only limited to the state of J&K only. The court, on July 25, had allowed outside food in cinema halls.

Stocks of PVR, Inox Leisure and Mukta Arts rose around 6 percent on the back of this order.

At 15:00 hrs, PVR was quoting at Rs 1,318.90, up Rs 35.85, or 2.79 percent. Meanwhile, INOX Leisure was quoting at Rs 238.25, up Rs 4.65, or 1.99 percent. Mukta Arts was quoting at Rs 50.70, up Rs 1.75, or 3.58 percent.