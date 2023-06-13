PVR INOX’s fortunes in FY24 hinge on content, says Nuvama

. May, however, turned out to be tepid at the box office due to weak content. Another reason for lower revenues in May was the IPL season which glued audience in watching cricket.

PVR INOX has a chance to benefit from a potential recovery in India’s movie market, given its widespread presence and the line-up of promising films to be released this year, Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a report.

“A dominant share in multiplexes and synergies imply PVR INOX shall benefit from potential recovery,” Nuvama said in the report dated June 9. “June has a decent line-up with movies such as Adipurush (starring Prabhas), Satyaprem Ki Katha (starring Kartik Aryan) and The Flash.”

Overall, on the content front, FY24 looks promising with some prominent releases, it said. June and FY24 can be better, but content must click, Nuvama said, adding that this month started on a modest note with movies like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

April had a good start with films making almost Rs 620 crore at the Indian box office, Nuvama said, citing Ormax. The gross box office collection for April fell about 7.5 percent from levels in March. Films such as Ponniyin Selvan 2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Virupaksha contributed about 65 percent of April’s collections.

“South movies are outpacing Bollywood movies in terms of footfalls and occupancy, concluding the fact that Bollywood movie makers still have to work on content rather than just being dependent on star power,” Nuvama said, referring to the April box office collections.

Weak content, IPL

May turned out to be tepid at the box office due to poor content. Another reason for lower revenue in May was the Indian Premier League, which affected footfalls in cinemas. Gross box office collections were about Rs 400 crore, with films such as The Kerala Story, Fast X and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 contributing 97 percent.

According to Nuvama, the box office, food and beverages, and advertising drive about two-thirds of PVR Inox’ s revenue synergies.

PVR INOX’s food and beverage revenue in CY23 was Rs 1,200 crore and the company is expected to start initiatives such as home delivery, pre-ticketing sales, and microwave popcorn while adding more variety to the food menu.

PVR INOX is expected to spend Rs 800 crore on adding movie screens and retrofitting existing ones. Of this amount, Rs 700 crore will be spent on adding screens. With a higher screen count, PVR INOX can garner a bigger share of the ad pie, Nuvama said.

To increase occupancy, PVR INOX is widening options for consumers with offers such as film festivals, concerts, sporting events and e-sports.

Nuvama retained its ‘buy’ rating on the PVR INOX stock, with a target price of Rs 1,990. PVR INOX shares were up 0.99 percent at Rs 1,455 on the NSE at 11.56 am on June 13.

