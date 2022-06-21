English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    PVR-INOX merger gets clearance from BSE and NSE

    PVR and INOX Leisure, two multiplex operators, announced on Tuesday that the NSE and BSE had approved their merger.

    PTI
    June 21, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Multiplex operators PVR and INOX Leisure on Tuesday said that they have received clearances for their merger from bourses NSE and BSE. "The company has received observation letter with 'no adverse observations' dated June 20, 2022 from BSE Ltd and observation letter with 'no objection' dated June 21, 2022 from National Stock Exchange of India Ltd respectively in relation to the scheme of amalgamation," said PVR in a regulatory filing.

    This was also confirmed by INOX through an identical regulatory filing. A 'no objection' certificate from the exchange is a mandatory step for getting clearance from the National Company Law Tribunal and other regulatory authorities for any scheme of amalgamation.

    On March 27 this year, PVR and INOX Leisure announced a merger deal to create the largest multiplex chain in the country with a network of more than 1,500 screens to unlock the opportunities in tier III, IV & V cities, besides in the developed markets. The combined entity will be named PVR INOX Ltd with the branding of existing screens to continue as PVR and INOX, respectively. New cinemas opened post the merger will be branded as PVR INOX, the companies had said on March 27.

    As per the agreement, INOX will merge with PVR in a share-swap ratio of 3 shares of PVR for every 10 shares of INOX. Post merger, promoters of INOX will become co-promoters in the merged entity along with the existing promoters of PVR.

    PVR promoters will have a 10.62 per cent stake while INOX promoters will have a 16.66 per cent stake in the combined entity, it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #BSE #Business #India #markets #NSE #PVR Inox merger
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 10:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.