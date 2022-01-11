MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

PVR, Inox Leisure rise on hope COVID curbs may ease in Mumbai

Brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities expects PVR and Inox Leisure to report operating profits in the quarter ended December, a first in seven quarters.

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai / January 11, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

Shares of PVR and Inox Leisure inched higher on January 11, after a member of the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force said that the surge in daily cases in the city was likely flattening, sparking hopes that restrictions may ease soon.

At 3:06pm, shares of PVR were up 3.16 percent at Rs 1,478.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, while Inox Leisure rose 1.55 percent to Rs 370. The benchmark Nifty50 index was up 46.85 points or 0.26% at 18,050.15.

Dr. Shashank Joshi, a member of the task force on COVID-19 created by the Maharashtra government said that the curve of Omicron cases in Mumbai was flattening. He further hinted that the city could report 11,000 to 12,000 cases today while test positivity rate could come down 20 percent from 30 percent earlier.

Mumbai had reported 13,648 cases on Monday, a sharp drop from the near 20,000 cases on Friday. The sharp surge in cases last week prompted the local authorities to impose strict restrictions on mobility to curb the spread of the highly infectious variant.

The city had banned the movement of individuals between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am while individuals were not permitted to move in groups of more than four between 5:00 am and 11:00 pm. The authorities had restricted capacity for theatres at 50 percent that too only for fully vaccinated individuals. Further, all theatres and malls were asked to close operations post 10:00 pm.

Close

Related stories

The restrictions came at a time when movie theatres had started to see an increase in footfalls aided by big-budget movies such as ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ and ‘Suryavanshi’. Brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities expects PVR and Inox Leisure to report operating profits in the quarter ended December, a first in seven quarters.

Analysts suggested that the peaking of COVID-19 cases in the city is a positive sign for multiplex operators as it could lead to withdrawal of restrictions much earlier than expected. During the second wave, the local authorities lifted restrictions gradually in order to avoid another breakout of cases in the city.

“We expect multiplexes to resume full-fledged operations once the wave 3 subsides, which should be followed by quick revival of pipeline as well as footfall as seen in Q2FY22 and Q3FY22,” Edelweiss Securities said in a recent note.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #INOX Leisure Ltd #PVR Limited
first published: Jan 11, 2022 03:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.