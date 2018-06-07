PVR gains 2% on launching new multiplex in Tamil Nadu

Shares of PVR added 2.3 percent intraday Thursday as company opened a multiplex at Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

The company has launched 5 screens multiplex at Vellore, Tamil Nadu located at Velocity, Silk Mill, Gandhinagar. This multiplex is equipped with classic Dolby 7.1 surround sound system and next generation 3D screens.

With this launch, the company now operates the largest multiplex network with 630 screens at 135 properties in 52 cities.

This multiplex is spread across an area of 24,043 square feet. And with the launch of this cinema, the company reaches a screen count of 22 screens in 4 properties in Tamil Nadu; steadily strengthening its presence in Southern India with 160 screens in 24 properties.

Sanjeev Kumar, joint managing director, PVR said, "Designated at Vellore's biggest cinema with 5 screens; this newly property falls in line with the company's expansion plans to propagate world-class cinema viewing in tier-II cities."

At 11:04 hrs PVR was quoting at Rs 1,336, up Rs 26.70, or 2.04 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil