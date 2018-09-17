PVR gains 1%; CLSA maintains buy, raises target to Rs 1,690

Shares of PVR rose more than 1 percent in the early trade on Monday after broking house CLSA maintained buy on the stock with a potential upside of 22.5 percent.

The firm raised target price to Rs 1,690 from Rs 1,450 per share.

Broking house believes that deal with ticketing aggregators reassures multiplexes’ bargaining power, also the acquisition of SPI Cinemas fortifies Southern India presence.

It raise valuation multiple as uncertainty around F&B prices is now waning.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,567.50 and 52-week low Rs 1,064.55 on 24 January, 2018 and 19 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.13 percent below its 52-week high and 30.86 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:22 hrs PVR was quoting at Rs 1,395, up Rs 15.20, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil