App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR gains 1%; CLSA maintains buy, raises target to Rs 1,690

The firm raised target price to Rs 1,690 from Rs 1,450 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of PVR rose more than 1 percent in the early trade on Monday after broking house CLSA maintained buy on the stock with a potential upside of 22.5 percent.

The firm raised target price to Rs 1,690 from Rs 1,450 per share.

Broking house believes that deal with ticketing aggregators reassures multiplexes’ bargaining power, also the acquisition of SPI Cinemas fortifies Southern India presence.

It raise valuation multiple as uncertainty around F&B prices is now waning.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,567.50 and 52-week low Rs 1,064.55 on 24 January, 2018 and 19 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.13 percent below its 52-week high and 30.86 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:22 hrs PVR was quoting at Rs 1,395, up Rs 15.20, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 09:29 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.