App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR down 4% as BoAML downgrades to neutral

BoAML has downgraded PVR to neutral as overhang led by outside food allowance getting implemented.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of PVR fell nearly 4 percent intraday Monday as BoAML (Bank of America Merrill Lynch) has downgraded the company's rating to neutral as people can carry their foods in multiplexes.

While speaking in State Legislative Council, Maharashtra Minister said the people can carry their own food items in multiplexes.

BoAML has downgraded PVR to neutral as overhang led by outside food allowance getting implemented.

Our scenario analysis indicts that if F&B contribution comes down by 2 percent, then EPS reduces by 13 percent / 11 percent and fair valuation reduces by 13 percent, it added

On the other hand UBS has maintained buy on the stock with a target of Rs 1770 per share.

PVR has 77/155 screens in Mumbai/Maharashtra.

Share price of PVR, and Inox Leisure fell 5-13 percent on Friday post announcement that multiplexes in Maharashtra will soon allow people to carry their own food items inside halls.

At 09:54 hrs PVR was quoting at Rs 1,178, down Rs 36.20, or 2.98 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 10:12 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.