PVR down 4% as BoAML downgrades to neutral

Shares of PVR fell nearly 4 percent intraday Monday as BoAML (Bank of America Merrill Lynch) has downgraded the company's rating to neutral as people can carry their foods in multiplexes.

While speaking in State Legislative Council, Maharashtra Minister said the people can carry their own food items in multiplexes.

BoAML has downgraded PVR to neutral as overhang led by outside food allowance getting implemented.

Our scenario analysis indicts that if F&B contribution comes down by 2 percent, then EPS reduces by 13 percent / 11 percent and fair valuation reduces by 13 percent, it added

On the other hand UBS has maintained buy on the stock with a target of Rs 1770 per share.

PVR has 77/155 screens in Mumbai/Maharashtra.

Share price of PVR, and Inox Leisure fell 5-13 percent on Friday post announcement that multiplexes in Maharashtra will soon allow people to carry their own food items inside halls.

At 09:54 hrs PVR was quoting at Rs 1,178, down Rs 36.20, or 2.98 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil