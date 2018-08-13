App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR falls 2% after it announces buyout of majority stake in SPI Cinemas for Rs 633 crore

IDBI Capital has maintained buy rating on PVR with a target of Rs 1,406 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share of PVR slipped 2 percent intraday Monday as company approved the acquisition of 71.69 percent stake in SPI Cinemas.

The company board at its meeting held on August 12, has approved the acquisition of 71.69 percent of the paid up share capital of SPI Cinemas.

It involves acquisition of 1,91,534 equity shares constituting 61.65 percent of the paid up equity share capital of SPI from SS Theaters LLP and 31,177 equity share constituting 10.01 percent of the paid up equity share capital of SPI from S.V. Swaroop Reddy respectively for an aggregating consideration of Rs 633 crore.

IDBI Capital has maintained buy rating on PVR with a target of Rs 1,406 per share.

According to research house, the company to acquire of SPI Cinemas to strengthens its presence in Southern market. PVR has paid premium valuation, but EV/screen similar to DT Cinemas acquisition.

SPI’s operating metrics and EBITDA margin better than that of PVR, while recent deals with Bookmyshow and PayTM to support internal accruals for the company, it added.

It believes that PVR’s FY18 EPS to increase by 2.3% post deal.

At 11:08 hrs PVR was quoting at Rs 1,297.05, down Rs 20.15, or 1.53 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 11:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.