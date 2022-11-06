Put-Call ratio provides positive sentiment for bulls to take Nifty towards all-time high again soon

Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher

Indian markets continued to showcase strength despite all the crucial events being played in the backdrop. The resilient behaviour of the bull participants is remarkable, with every dip becoming a mandate buying scenario.

Nifty weekly option chain reflects that Put writing was seen at 18,000 strike, thereby adding more than one and a half lakh contracts, which is a strong defence wall now. Call writers exposure lies at 19,000 strike - again with over a lakh contracts, followed by various other immediate strikes adding up strong positions, which highlights the participants intent to take the index higher from the current zones.

Put-Call ratio is above 1.5, which continues to provide positive sentiment to the bulls and the comfort on new all-time highs can be seen again soon.

Bank Nifty on weekly expiry saw some Put writing at 41,000 strike - with overall 70,000 contracts, followed by 40,500 strike, thereby hinting at a limited downside for the index. Call writers building resistance at 41,500 - again more than a lakh contracts, followed by 43,500 strike - with overall more than 90,000 contracts still suggested that the Bank Nifty will show robust strength and all eyes on higher targets for the index.

FIIs favoured to be longs in the cash segment, however, in derivatives - they are getting heavier in the Index Options, which is a sign to be cautious. But the fact that so many global and domestic events are lined up, they probably are staying light and have hedged their positions.

India VIX also stayed put, with clearing up the paths for the strong rally now.

The global commodities had been on a blast in Friday's session, which also adheres to the sentiment of an upmove to be witnessed in our markets for the week.

Sector updates

On a weekly basis, a mixed bag of sectors saw outstanding rally, with banking, financials, realty and metals outperforming.

Stocks updates

We have seen long build-up in Amaraja Batteries, State Bank of India, Exide Industries, City Union Bank, Reliance Industries, Adani group stocks, Steel Authority of India and Tata Steel.

The short build-up was seen in scrips from pharma and auto sectors like TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, Syngene International.

Option strategy

An option strategy for the coming week would be Nifty Long Straddle. A long straddle involves buying of same strike and expiry Call and Put both. It is practised when either one side sharp movement is expected, so that the move reaps high gains on one side premium.

In weekly expiry long straddle, one can buy Nifty 18100CE (Call) and 18100PE (Put). Maximum loss will be incurred if expiry takes place between 17,900-18,300 levels, whereas profits will start showing up on either side of the range and increase rapidly as the movement catches pace.

